Global rebound shrugs off more flak

Stock markets are shrugging off flak that would have buried rallies just weeks ago.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 8, 2019 11:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Stock markets are shrugging off flak that would have buried attempted rallies just weeks ago.

The quick evaporation of turbulence triggered by Samsung’s profit warning helps confirm that tumultuous conditions of late last year have truly passed. To be sure, the switch is helped by a return to more ‘normal’ levels of liquidity and the natural tendency to seek fresh opportunities early in the year. Still, risk-supportive factors have a more adaptive Fed stance at their heart. They’ve been enough to override ambivalent prospects from low-tier trade talks and confirmed speed bumps in German output.

Heavyweight Samsung is low drag

It is probably no coincidence that the impact on shares in Samsung was contained to a 1.7% fall. That’s despite announcing it expected profits for the October-December quarter to fall almost 30% to 10.8 trillion won, 22% below average forecasts. The implication is that whilst an unpleasant surprise, the downgrade was not much of a shock after all Apple’s sales warning. Furthermore, the industry from which Samsung generates three quarters of profits, semiconductors, has been in a widely recognised cyclical down cycle for around a year months, contributing to a 24% fall by the group’s stock in 2018. Much like its Californian counterpart, investors are at least just as focused on the Korean giant’s growing pile of cash, expected to reach  $100bn, by year end from around $70bn now. Looking at the modest 0.6% fall of Korea’s main stock index, investors do not expect heavyweight Samsung to become a significant drag.

Dollar risk set low

A rebounding dollar isn’t raising bells for shares either. Investors watching the apparent reversion of dollar proxies are aware signals haven’t looked this unpromising for the greenback in months. In DXY, one consequence of Fed chair Jerome Powell exercising the ‘Fed’s Put’ last week is that short-to-medium-term moving averages now tilt lower. The gauge now trades beneath a couple of key ones as shown below. DXY is also below a region where it’s expected to face challenges after strongly corroborated 96.14 support collapsed in December.

Soft dollar support

As such, considering the emergence of a dovish fault line in Fed policy that could widen further, depending on the read from minutes of the last FOMC decision, coming on Wednesday, short-term fundamental and technical analytical considerations for the greenback portray a challenging path. As seen at the start of the week, at the moment, investors are primed to interpret broad dollar softness as supportive of risk seeking, given the loosening effect this has on global financing conditions. Likewise, an ambivalent light is cast on the nearby outlook for large stock markets. Earlier wavering in the global market day is setting up to be as shallow as Monday's. Stock markets are unlikely to have put the dark end of a dark year definitively behind them, but the rebound narrative is intact for now.


Related tags: Shares market FOMC Fed US Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.