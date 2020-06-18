Geely Automobile Broke Above the Declining Trend Line After the Announcement of Returning to AShare

Geely Automobile (175), a vehicle manufacturer, said it has approved a preliminary proposal for the possible issue of RMB Shares and listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 18, 2020 11:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Geely Automobile (175.HK) Broke Above the Declining Trend Line After the Announcement of Returning to A-Share

Geely Automobile (175), a vehicle manufacturer, said it has approved a preliminary proposal for the possible issue of RMB Shares and listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Citigroup raised the company's target prices from HK$16.7 to HK$20.0. The bank believed that the Company's A share listing will be accretive to its market capitalization. Currently, Chinese auto A-shares are trading at a 65% premium above Hong Kong's H-Shares.


On the daily chart, the stock jumped 5.8% after the announcement and broke above the declining trend line  drawn from January top. Besides, the 50-period moving average is turning up, indicating that the trend gradually changes to positive.

The bullish readers could set the support level at HK$11.36 (the previous low). A break above HK$13.32 (the high of May) would validate a double bottom pattern and consider a rise to HK$15.4 (the high of February).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: China

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.