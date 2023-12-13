GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD falls amid rising recession worries & ahead of the Fed. DAX rises despite falling industrial output and with risk events on tap.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 10:56 AM
Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls after UK economy contracts & ahead of the Fed 

  • UK GDP falls -0.3% MoM in Oct 
  • Fed could sound hawkish, given recent data 
  • GBP/USD trades in a holding pattern 

The pound is falling after UK GDP data contracted by more than expected in October, raising concerns of a recession in the UK. 

GDP shrunk -0.3% MoM in October after rising 0.2% in September. This was below forecasts of 0%. 

The contraction comes as the BoE’s aggressive rate hiking cycle slows the economy. The figures come after UK wage growth slowed by the fastest in two years and support the view that the BoE has finished hiking interest rates.  

However, the question is whether it is enough for the BoE to adopt a more dovish stance on Thursday. I think not. The central bank will likely acknowledge the slowing economy but stick with its cautious tone, saying it's still too early to discuss cutting rates. 

Meanwhile, USD is rising ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision later today, where the Fed is expected to leave interest rates on hold at 5.25 to 5.5%, the 22-year high.  

The focus will be on forward guidance and when the Fed might start to cut rates. The Fed will provide up-to-date projections and update the dot plot, which is likely to be less optimistic about rate cuts the market is currently pricing in. The markets are pointing to 100 basis points of cuts next year compared to the 50 basis points expected by economists. 

Given the robust jobs data on Friday and signs that inflation is sticky, the Fed will likely err on the side of caution, conscious that the fight against inflation has not yet been won. 

It's also worth remembering that the Fed chair has adopted a less dovish tone than some other Fed policymakers, even before the recent relatively solid data, again suggesting they will push back against rate cut bets, which could lift the USD. 

Should the Fed not push back on rate cut expectations, this could be a green light for further losses in the USD. 

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis 

After briefly rising to 1.26 yesterday, GBP/USD continues to trade in a holding pattern caught between 1.26 and 1.25, last week’s low and the 200 SMA. The RSI is neutral, giving away a few clues. 

Sellers will look for a break below 1.25 to gain momentum and extend losses to 1.2430, the early November high. 

Any recovery would need to rise above 1.26 to bring 1.730, the November high, into play. 

gbp/usd forecast chart

DAX rises ahead of industrial production & the Fed 

  • German industrial output falls -0.6% MoM 
  • Fed rate decision in focus, ahead of the ECB tomorrow 
  • DAX is deeply overbought 

DAX is edging higher despite a larger-than-expected decline in industrial output and ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision later today and the ECB rate decision tomorrow. 

The mood remains cautious as investors look for clues from central bankers over when the first-rate cuts could come and to what extent the Fed and the ECB intend to cut over the coming year. Should we hear more dovish calls from the central banks, this could be a green light for the Santa rally. However, the Fed at least is likely to want to strike a more dovish tone, which could hurt stocks in the near term. 

On the data front, industrial production dropped -0.6% MoM in October after falling -1.1% in September. The data is another weak data point for the sector and raises the likelihood of a recession in the euro area, which could prompt rate-cut bets. 

Looking to the ECB rate decision tomorrow, the central bank is expected to keep rates on hold at a record high and could guide towards cutting interest rates early next year.  

A dovish-sounding ECB could boost the DAX up to fresh record highs. However, should the ECB sound particularly cautious about the health of the eurozone economy, this could act as a drag on risk sentiment and the DAX. 

DAX forecast – technical analysis 

The DAX continues to trade within its acceding channel, although the RSI is deeply overbought, which should warrant caution. 

Resistance can be seen at 17000, the psychological level, and the upper band of the rising channel. 

Support is down at 16530, the July high, with a move below here negating the near-term up trend. Below here, 16000 comes into play..

dax forecast chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD Dax Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY implied volatility rises ahead of FOMC
Today 05:54 AM
Gold, Crude Oil: Fed rebuttal of rate cut bets may accelerate downside momentum
Today 04:15 AM
US Index Analysis: S&P 500 Hits 2023 High, VIX Hits Post-COVID Low Ahead of Fed
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Oil prices continue to slide, benefits inflation report
Yesterday 07:06 PM
USDBRL should react to monetary policy decisions in the US, Brazil, the UK and the eurozone, inflation in Brazil and the US and votes in Congress
Yesterday 02:56 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX sees a tame response to in-line CPI data
Yesterday 02:29 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:37 AM
    united_kingdom_04
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 11, 2023 09:26 AM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 8, 2023 10:39 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 7, 2023 08:22 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.