FTSE stocks in a post covid world

Aviation

Rolls Royce – the aero engine maker has surged 50% in 2 days after being on a downward spiral the start of the pandemic. A vaccine would mean a rapid return to the skies for planes, restarting Rolls Royce revenue stream.





Retail

AB Foods – Primark accounts for over 50% of AB Foods revenue. Primark infamously has no online offering meaning that when it shuts it doors for lockdown there is no income entering from that business stream. Primark has warned that is stands to lose £375 million in lost earnings in this latest lockdown. A vaccine would see store permanently reopen their doors. Given that it could take some time for at the UK's economy to recover, particularly with unemployment in the region of 7% expected by Q2 next year, Primark's lower price point could well work in its favour.









Financials

Those UK lenders most exposed to consumer debt could benefit the most from the threat of long-term unemployment easing, in addition to reduced chances of business closures and bad loans. Whilst we have already seen the likes of Barclays stage a rebound on improved investment banking revenues, with a vaccine the likes of Virgin Money UK or Lloyds could see a more prominent rebound, HSBC could struggle to rebound in the same way given geopolitical tensions it faces between . Energy stocks

The piece of oil tanked at the start of the pandemic, even moving into negative territory for a shot period. The price of oil has surged over 14% this week as investors focus on the improved future demand outlook in a covid vaccine world. This is overshadowing near term demand issues as more of Europe looks to lockdown and US new covid cases rise by over 100k for the 7th straight day. Tullow Oil & Premier Oil have both surged, in addition to the oil majors such as RDSA and BP. FTSE Chart

Greggs & WH Smith are two retailers which have fallen the furthest. However, they also look set to emerge from the pandemic in a stronger position.

IAG- can’t see a return to the skies soon enough. The share price has jumped 40% so far this week, after being down 84% YTD at the end of last week. Whilst social distancing is possible in many businesses, social distancing on airplanes is crippling business. IAG should be fine to last until next Spring or summer for a mass return to flying. Even if more funding was needed in the interim, there appears to be plenty of appetite for it.