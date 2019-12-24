FTSE makes small moves as festive mood takes over

The FTSE is making small moves this morning but as expected for a pre-holiday session, the index is really lacking any conviction

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 24, 2019 6:42 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is making small moves this morning but as expected for a pre-holiday session, the index is really lacking any conviction. BT and NMC Health are the outstanding fallers with Lloyds Bank and Ocado balancing out the decline.

BT shares are on course to end the year down almost 20% despite the company fighting tooth and nail to convince investors that it is capable of modernising amid recent plans to cut over £1 billion in costs. Having been one of the prime nationalisation targets on Labour’s agenda, the company rallied during the election period as it became clear that Labour was unlikely to win. For the moment, BT’s main appeal remains the 6% forecast dividend yield which is likely to slow down any further decline.

The beleaguered NMC Health has also slipped this morning but the move was fairly modest compared with the rollercoaster share moves over the course of last ten days. The company’s plan to bring in an independent agency to analyse the allegations made by short-selling specialist Muddy Waters is helping to stem any further selloff.  


Gold rallies led by Asian trading

Gold rallied 0.4% in light of pre-year end book squaring. Prices for the precious metal have risen over 13% this month boosted by the uncertainty in the first  half of December caused by unresolved US-China trade issues and the UK election. Though prices briefly dipped once the US and China agreed on the first phase of the deal, investors still feel that there are too many risk factors remaining in the global economy, not least the strength of the US stock market, which is constantly being questioned and keeps gold’s safe haven appeal still valid.
Related tags: Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.