FTSE Heads Higher On Mixed UK Jobs Data and Upbeat Chinese Trade Figures

US indices surged ending close to all time highs as fears over a contested US Presidential election ease and large tech surged. Upbeat Chinese trade data and mixed UK jobs numbers are playing into the mix.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 13, 2020 3:55 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is heading higher on the open following a solid performance on Wall Street. US indices surged ending close to all time highs as fears over a contested US Presidential election ease and large tech surged. Upbeat Chinese trade data and mixed UK jobs numbers are playing into the mix.

China remains on road to recovery
Upbeat Chinese trade data in the Asian session is helping investors look past the lack of US Congressional agreement over fiscal stimulus. Chinese exports surged 9.9% rising for a fourth straight month in September, whilst imports jumped 13.2% as economies across the globe reopened. Analysts had expected exports to rise 10% and imports to edge just 0.4% higher. China remains clearly on the rad to recover, as it capitalises on economies reopening across the globe.

UK jobs data provides little clarity
UK jobs data threw out mixed signals. Unemployment ticked higher to 4.5% in the three months to August whilst July’s reading was upwardly revised to 4.3%. However, the timelier claimant count increased by a significantly less than forecast 28K vs 78.8K expected. The claimant count is very surprising. We would have expected this to start to show those coming off the furlough scheme as company contribution increases. The broad expectation is still that the UK will see a sharp increase in the number of people unemployed by the end of the year, particularly as the chancellors Job Support Scheme is significantly less generous than the Jobs retention scheme and given that large parts of the UK are likely to see tighter lockdown restrictions in the coming weeks.

Johnson & Johnson halts vaccine trial
News that Johnson & Johnson have paused its covid trial due to an unexplained illness in a participant is keeping risk sentiment in check. An independent safety monitoring board will review and evaluate the data. These pauses are considered normal in large scale vaccine trials. It would have to be a serious event to halt trials, hopes are that this will blow over quickly as it did with AstraZeneca. Johnson & Johnson, which is due to report later today, has been a front runner in the development of a vaccine candidate to fight covid. Given that a vaccine is the surest way to return to pre-covid levels of growth, the markets are particularly sensitive to vaccine developments and news.

A win for Biden is a win for stimulus?
With Joe Biden now 10 points ahead in the polls uncertainty surrounding the election has waned and expected volatility in the equity markets for November and December has fallen significantly. Markets hate uncertainty, anything that can remove a layer of uncertainty is considered risk positive.
The risk on trade continues into Europe, although with less umph, riskier stocks are in demand. Investors are optimistic that a large US fiscal stimulus package is on its way after the election. A win by Joe Biden is expected to be particularly lucrative, Democrats have shown that they support a large scale covid relief package. Markets have made their peace with the idea that stimulus might not be before the elections, but it will be worth waiting for.

Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC
Today 02:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX hits an ATH as CPI cools & the Fed comes into focus
Today 01:19 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:23 AM
EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC
Today 05:37 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei pause at resistance as US CPI, FOMC looms: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2024 10:30 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 15, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.