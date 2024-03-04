FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast :Two trades to watch

FTSE falls with China’s National People's Congress, & the UK Budget in focus. EUR/USD holds onto last week’s gains ahead of the ECB rate decision this week.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 9:10 AM
united_kingdom_04
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

FTSE falls with China’s National People's Congress, & the UK Budget in focus

  • FTSE struggles despite a strong close on Wall Street
  • China’s National People’s Congress could influence miners
  • FTSE falls away from 7700

The FTSE is opening lower despite a strong close on Wall Street on Friday and Japanese stocks charging higher, with the Nikkei breaching the key 40,000 level for the first time.

Last week, the Nikkei was the top-performing index, rising over 2% across the five days as it capitalized on growing demand for AI and tech stocks.

The FTSE is proving to be a bit of a damp squib next to its European peers, such as the DAX, which rallied to fresh all-time highs last week. The FTSE’s lack of exposure to AI stocks and technology companies is proving to be its downfall and could see the index struggle to break out of its lackluster showing in recent years.

 The UK budget is due this week but is not expected to bear a strong influence on the UK index, although specific sectors, such as housebuilders, maybe more in focus.

The key event for China this week is the National People's Congress, which could also impact resource stocks and the heavy-weight miners on the FTSE. The focus will be whether Beijing is prepared to add more economic stimulus to boost growth. Meanwhile, China's growth target could also explain how aggressively China wants to pursue an economic recovery.

FTSE forecast – technical analysis

The FTSE has recovered from last week’s low of 7600 but failed to retake 7710, the early February high, and the level buyers need to beat to rise towards 7750 and 7770, the 2024 high. Support can be seen at 7660, Friday’s low ahead of 7=7640 the 50 SMA before 7600 come back into focus.

ftse forecast chart

EUR/USD holds onto last week’s gains ahead of the ECB rate decision this week

  • ECB expected to leave rates unchanged
  • US Fed Chair Powell testifies & NFP report due
  • EUR/USD trades in a holding pattern

EUR/USD is holding steady at the start of what is set to be a busy week for the pair, with the ECB interest rate decision as well as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress and the US non-farm payroll on Friday.

EUR/USD is holding on to gains from last week as investors continue to speculate over when the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank could start cutting interest rates.

ECB officials reiterated last week that any discussions surrounding rate cuts were premature even though inflation cooled to 2.6%; business activity data showed a continued contraction, but unemployment fell amid ongoing signs of tightness in the labor market.

ECB president Christine Lagarde has highlighted concerns about a tight labor market that could increase the region's inflationary pressures.

All eyes are on the ECB rate decision on Thursday, where the central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged but could give additional clues over the timing of its first rate cut.

Meanwhile, the US dollar is experiencing minor weakness at the start of the week, extending losses from Friday after softer-than-expected manufacturing ISM data. However, losses could be limited on bets the US would avoid a recession, and Federal Reserve officials insist that there is no rush to start cutting interest rates.

Looking ahead, there's plenty of data for US traders to sink their teeth into, as well as Fed chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress on a biannual event. This will then be followed by the US nonfarm payroll report on Friday, where another robust showing in the labor market could support the view that rates were around high for longer.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

After breaking out of the falling channel, EUR/USD has traded in a tight range around the 200 SMA and capped on the upside by 1.0860 last week’s high and 1.08 on the downside. The RSI is neutral.

A break-out trade could see buyers rise above 1.0860 to test 1.09 resistance, the February high before 1.10, and the psychological level comes into focus.

Conversely, sellers could look for a break below 1.08 to extend losses towards 1.07, the 2024 low.

eur/usd forecast chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch FTSE EUR USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD: Growing risk Australia’s economy went backwards in late 2023
Today 06:05 AM
USD/CAD falters at 1.36 ahead of ISM, BOC, NFP
Today 05:36 AM
USD/JPY, WTI crude oil, gold analysis: COT report
Today 01:59 AM
Gold eyeing record highs as inflation expectations heat up
Today 01:38 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI tests 3-Month Highs Near 80.00 – Will We Break Out?
Yesterday 07:55 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AU GDP figures in focus for the RBA
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Close-up of market chart
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 1, 2024 09:02 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 29, 2024 09:18 AM
      Oil extraction
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 28, 2024 09:07 AM
        germany_09
        DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 27, 2024 08:43 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.