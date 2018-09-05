FTSE dives on trade tensions EM fears and a Brexit boosted pound

The FTSE gapped lower on the open and continued to decline across the session with losses accelerating in the afternoon. A combination of continued weakness in emerging markets, a lack of progress in trade talks and a soaring pound have resulted in the FTSE shedding over 0.8% and slipping below 7400.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 5, 2018 11:38 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE gapped lower on the open and continued to decline across the session with losses accelerating in the afternoon. A combination of continued weakness in emerging markets, a lack of progress in trade talks, a drop in the price of oil and a stronger pound have resulted in the FTSE shedding over 0.8% and slipping below 7400.

Fear of contagion from emerging markets
The selloff in emerging markets has spread beyond Turkey and Argentina to some of the developing world’s largest economies such as Russia, South Africa, Mexico and Indonesia. These economies are seeing a sharp selloff in both stocks and currencies which is unnerving investors, with fears of contagion sending European shares lower and contributing to a softer open on Wall Street. Whilst Turkey and Argentina started out as the weakest links in the EM space, investors have been shaken and are broadly looking to reduce their exposure with investors questioning which economies are most vulnerable and where is spill over likely.

Trade tension remain as more tariffs loom
Running parallel to EM fears, concerns over escalating trade tensions are also driving market sentiment. A consultation period on Trump’s proposal to impose tariff on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports comes to an end tomorrow and could see investors look to move out of riskier assets in Asia in the overnight session. This is a central negative theme which shows no signs of going anywhere soon. Clearly, President Trump is not about to soften his stance unless the Chinese (principally) make some serious concessions, which have not been made in three rounds of negotiations so far.

UK service sector grew faster than forecast
Adding to the FTSE’s woes was the stronger pound, which strengthen after better than expected service sector data. The service sector PMI rose to 54.3 in August, up from 53.5 in July and above forecasts of 53.9. The impressive figures for the service sector came as relief to pound traders following disappointing numbers from the manufacturing and construction sectors earlier in the week. The numbers also suggest that the dominant service sector is powering economic growth in Q3, which is expected to be around 0.4%, in line with Q2. 

Pound soars on Brexit hopes
The pound soared this afternoon, as traders finally had some encouraging Brexit news to cheer. The pound leaped 1.2% versus the dollar immediately after early reports of progress in Brexit talks between UK and Germany. There are suggestions that Germany will drop some key Brexit demands, a move which has just come in time for pound bulls after the chances of a Brexit deal had been looking extremely shaky.  


Related tags: UK 100 Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.