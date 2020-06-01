FTSE bounces as reopening continues

The FTSE has a bit of bounce in its step Monday morning with the mood lifted as the gradual reopening of the country continues.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 1, 2020 6:14 AM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE has a bit of bounce in its step Monday morning with the mood lifted as the gradual reopening of the country continues. Open markets, car dealerships and schools are opening their doors for the first time in almost three months and the majority of high street shops are getting ready to follow suit from June 15.

But once the UK’s lockdown is fully removed, trading could become more fractious as it will become clear which businesses managed to survive the pandemic without major damage. UK bankers expect that over 40% of the small to medium-sized businesses that were part of the government’s loan scheme won’t be able to repay those loans once the lockdown is lifted, and although the government is meant to guarantee those loans it will be down to the banks to pursue debtors through courts.

The FTSE’s rally is echoed across the bourses in Europe except in Frankfurt where the DAX is struggling, weighed down by a slump in Lufthansa shares.

Oil prices are trading in jerky moves, unable to decide on a clear direction as investors try and second-guess the outcome of the upcoming OPEC meeting. As before during the corona crisis, major producers are pulling in opposite directions with Saudi Arabia wanting to extend cuts and potentially deepen them from July while Russia opposes the idea, assuming that the pick-up in demand will clear the glut over the next two months. 

Ted Baker shares have dropped more than 11% after the fashion brand said it plans a £95m stock issue. Rolls Royce has bounced back after a selloff last week when a major shareholder offloaded 96.7m shares. With the reopening across Europe investors are more reassured that a slow pick up in manufacturing, business and travel combined with Rolls Royce’s drastic job cut programme will help the company recover relatively quickly.
Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
EURUSD Forecast: Retesting Key levels below 1.07
Today 12:46 PM
USD/JPY spikes higher post BOJ, but be wary of false moves above 158
Today 04:42 AM
BOE, SNB, RBA meetings, flash PMIs in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 01:11 AM
AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
Yesterday 10:50 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Nasdaq Outlook: All Time Highs Proceed
Yesterday 01:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Downward trend
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
By:
Fiona Cincotta
June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
    united_kingdom_04
    GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
      china_02
      Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
        Australian flag
        ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 2, 2024 11:04 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.