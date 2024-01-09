FTSE analysis: UK index looks to buck EU market weakness as oil climbs

Disappointing Eurozone data put some pressure on European indices on Thursday morning, following the sizeable rally in Europe and US the day before. This saw major European indices drop sharply this morning, led by a 2% fall in Spain’s Ibex. But the FTSE was holding its own relatively better, as rebounding crude oil helped to fuel a rally in energy stocks.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:30 AM
stocks_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • FTSE analysis: Energy stocks find support on oil bounce
  • European markets drop, led by Spain’s Ibex (-2%)
  • FTSE technical analysis points to bullish breakout if Monday’s high is breached

 

Disappointing Eurozone data put some pressure on European indices on Thursday morning, following the sizeable rally in Europe and US the day before. This saw major European indices drop sharply this morning, led by a 2% fall in Spain’s Ibex. But the FTSE was holding its own relatively better, as rebounding crude oil helped to fuel a rally in energy stocks.

 

Why have European markets fallen?

 

Chinese markets, which have decoupled from the rest of the world, continued to struggle overnight. We also saw industrial production in Germany fall for six straight months, dropping 0.7% month-over-month this time after falling 0.3% in October. This means that industrial production is now more than 9% below its pre-pandemic level. These factors kept growth-sensitive mining stocks under pressures. On top of this, industry data indicated that British retailers experienced lacklustre sales during the Christmas season, contributing to growing worries about a potential mild recession in the economy. Shares of retailers like JD Sports fell.

 

FTSE analysis: Energy stocks find support on oil bounce

 

Despite the weakness for the FTSE, there was positive news for energy stocks as crude oil prices staged a sharp 2% rally, following Monday’s slide driven by news Saudi Arabia had slashed its official selling price to Asian importers to a 27-month low. BP was up 1.4% by mid-morning London session, at the top of the FTSE’s leader board.

 

The FTSE’s downside was also limited due to a weaker pound, hurt by news of a softer like-for-like retail sales in December. The BRC Retail Sales Monitor eased to 1.9 y/y in December from 2.6% the month before, easily missing expectations for a print of 2.3%. The FTSE tends to rise when the pound falls, everything else being equal.

 

FTSE analysis: Technical levels to watch

ftse analysis

Source: TradingVIew.com

The FTSE's broken bearish trend line indicates an upward trajectory for the UK benchmark index, despite a slow start to the new year. Currently, the UK benchmark index is testing crucial support around 7680ish to 7700, an area that served as a formidable barrier throughout last year until it momentarily broken in December when the index hit its best level since May.

Monday’s hammer/engulfing candle that was formed around the 21-day exponential average suggests the bulls are still clinging on despite macro worries. But we will now need to see some upside follow-through and a break above Monday’s range at 7726 to trigger technical buying above that level.

In the event of a bullish breakout, the next targets on the upside include the December 2023 high just below 7770, followed by the February 2023 high of 8046. Conversely, a decisive drop below 7640 support could open the path towards the 200-day average at 7575.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE 100 UK 100 UK 100 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
DAX, Oil Forecast :Two trades to watch
Today 08:29 AM
AUD/USD: Sticky domestic price pressures to collide with US disinflation narrative
Today 03:41 AM
Crude oil testing key level following Saudi price cuts
Yesterday 11:51 PM
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Tests 47K Ahead of Likely Bitcoin ETF Approval
Yesterday 07:51 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: US Dollar Falls on Fading Inflation Expectations
Yesterday 05:03 PM
Gold outlook still positive despite slow start
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE and Pound analysis: BoE not so dovish after Fed pivot
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 14, 2023 12:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100, DAX analysis: UK lags EU and US stock market recovery
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 16, 2023 11:30 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      FTSE 100 forecast: Top stocks to watch ahead of FTSE rebalance
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 6, 2023 01:49 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 22, 2023 08:31 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.