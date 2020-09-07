Firstgroup rebond to be capped

First Group, a transport group, has attracted interest in its 4 billion dollars U.S. operations from private equity firms

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 7, 2020 4:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Firstgroup’s rebond to be capped at the 49.2p resistance

First Group, a transport group, has attracted interest in its 4 billion dollars U.S. operations from private equity firms, including Apollo Global Management and Brookfield Asset Management, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

From a chartist's point of view, the stock price is posting a rebound but remains capped by the key resistance near 49.2p (gap). In addition, prices remains stuck within a short term trading range 37p – 46.6p. A continuation of the rebound is likely but the upward potential seems to be limited by the resistance zone 46.6 – 49.2. Only a push above 49.2p would call for a reversal up trend and would open a path to see 61p.  

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold forecast remains bullish despite dollar strength this week
Today 04:00 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: The Two Key Reasons WTI and Brent Oil Are Breaking Support Levels
Today 03:04 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA inches lower as treasury yields rise
Today 01:03 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – May 8, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Support Levels and Pre-BOE Sentiment
Today 10:37 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

aus_04
ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
    stocks_04
    Weekly equities forecast: Disney, BP & Uber earnings previews
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 4, 2024 02:00 AM
      Feature image of stock market figures and indices
      Weekly equities forecast: Amazon, Apple & HSBC earnings previews
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 27, 2024 06:37 AM
        stocks_06
        Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 12, 2024 02:28 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.