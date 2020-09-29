Ferguson 290920

Shares jump following full year earnings report release.

September 29, 2020
Ferguson : new all time highs

The distributor of plumbing and heating products is recording new historical highs after posting full year earnings and sales that beat estimates, and reinstated dividends. 

From a technical point of view, prices trade above a rising trend line drawn since last March and break above the 7700 resistance area. Technical indicators are positively oriented. As long as 7036 is not broken, a new up leg would be expected towards 8000 at first and 8500 in extension.

