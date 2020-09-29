Ferguson : new all time highs
The distributor of plumbing and heating products is recording new historical highs after posting full year earnings and sales that beat estimates, and reinstated dividends.
From a technical point of view, prices trade above a rising trend line drawn since last March and break above the 7700 resistance area. Technical indicators are positively oriented. As long as 7036 is not broken, a new up leg would be expected towards 8000 at first and 8500 in extension.
From a technical point of view, prices trade above a rising trend line drawn since last March and break above the 7700 resistance area. Technical indicators are positively oriented. As long as 7036 is not broken, a new up leg would be expected towards 8000 at first and 8500 in extension.
Source : TradingView, Gain Capital
Latest market news
Today 02:50 PM
Today 02:04 PM
Today 11:50 AM
Today 08:03 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
May 12, 2024 08:00 AM
May 11, 2024 02:00 AM
May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
May 4, 2024 02:00 AM