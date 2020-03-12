Feds QE Stabilizes Market for Now AUDUSD in Focus

While it was up for debate before, there’s no denying it now: This is quantitative easing (QE) from the Federal Reserve...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 12, 2020 1:45 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Fed’s QE Stabilizes Market for Now, AUD/USD in Focus

“WHERE IS THE FED?!”

After widely-panned announcements from Donald Trump and Christine Lagarde in the past 24 hours, market participants were on the lookout for some form of intervention from the Federal Reserve.

It (finally) came shortly after European markets closed for the day, when the New York Federal Reserve announced it would conduct a $500B 3-month repo operation and buy longer-term treasury bonds than just bills. While it was up for debate before, there’s no denying it now: This is quantitative easing (QE) from the Federal Reserve.

As skeptics have been at pains to point out over the last couple of weeks, fiscal policy is a far better tool for addressing the fallout from coronavirus, but with markets melting down and signs of stress in the financial system, the Fed has acted aggressively to ensure markets continue to function smoothly. It will do little to limit the spread of the virus per se, but the scale of the announcement is impressive, and according to the CME’s FedWatch tool, traders believe it will be followed by a 75bps-100bps interest rate cut next week (at the latest) down to near 0%:

Source: CME FedWatch

The market reaction has been immediate, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average immediately surging 1,500 points (7%) off the lows, while yields on the benchmark 10-year treasury have dropped a quick 12bps back to 0.69% as of writing, and the US Dollar Index shed a quick 1% from its intraday highs.

Speaking of the greenback, AUD/USD is a pair that FX traders are watching closely. From a fundamental perspective, the Australian economy would certainly suffer under a global recession, but the country has fewer infections than many of its regional counterparts (at least at the moment), and its close trading relationship with China could morph from an economic headwind to a tailwind coming out of a slowdown.

Technically speaking, the cross has collapsed more than 400 pips peak-to-trough this week to test its February 2009 low near 0.6250. At the same time, the pair is showing a potential quadruple bullish divergence with its daily RSI indicator, showing less and less selling pressure on each move lower and foreshadowing a possible bottom forming off support:

 

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Many readers will be familiar with the trading advice to “never catch a falling knife,” but it may make sense for certain traders to bet against a strong bearish trend when the technical and fundamental factors align and proper risk management techniques (perhaps a stop loss below the 0.6250) are employed!


Related tags: Coronavirus Fed FOMC Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.