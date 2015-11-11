Eye of the Market focused on the Asian Pacific region for now

In the Lord of the Rings movie series (though not in the books), the “Eye of Sauron” is a massive spotlight that scans the horizon […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 11, 2015 1:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

In the Lord of the Rings movie series (though not in the books), the “Eye of Sauron” is a massive spotlight that scans the horizon for threats to the evil Sauron’s fortress, Barad-dûr. Much like this mythical eye, the collective eye of the market can rapidly shift its focus from one region to another, following the action across the global market landscape.

With little in the way of US and European economic data early this week (barring the UK employment report, which my colleague Fawad Razaqzada covered here), the eye of the market has shifted to the Asian-Pacific region, where we’ve seen a number of second-tier economic reports.

As we discussed yesterday, the first noteworthy release was the RBNZ’s Financial Stability Report. While this semi-annual report did note rising risks in the housing and dairy sectors, it still portrayed a less-dovish-than-anticipated central bank, highlighted by the key line “there is less scope for monetary policy easing to offset a sharp rise in funding spreads.” Of course, any time a central bank mentions “less scope for monetary policy easing” (i.e. less chance of an interest rate cut), the currency in question will tend to rally, and that’s exactly what we saw last night. The NZD/USD has rallied off support in the .6500 area to trade around .6560 as of writing.

The market’s eye also saw a couple of other economic data updates from the Asian-Pacific region. In Australia, Consumer Sentiment rose 3.9% to 101.7, which represents a 6-month high in the indicator heading into the crucial holiday season. Meanwhile, Japan’s Tankan surveys of business confidence came in weak, with the Manufacturing survey falling to just +3 (a 2.5-year low) and the non-manufacturing survey falling to +22 (an 8-month low).

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, China’s economic data came in a bit soft with Industrial Production printing at 5.6% y/y (vs. 5.8% expected), Fixed Asset Investment coming in at 10.2% (as anticipated), and Retail Sales showing a 11.0% growth y/y (above the 10.9% consensus estimate, but note that consumption is a relatively small portion of the Chinese economy).

Collectively, these reports suggest an ongoing economic slowdown in the region, though perhaps better than many had feared. As always, China is the economic engine that powers the entire Asian-Pacific region, so traders should be particularly mindful of data from The Red Dragon. Moving forward, the “Eye of the Market” will likely focus in on the Australian employment report (expected to show a 14.8k increase in jobs, with unemployment anticipated to hold steady at 6.2%) before flicking back to the Western world for comments from ECB President Draghi and six (!!) separate Fed speakers on Thursday, followed by Friday’s US retail sales report.

Related tags: China Fixed asset investment Forex Industrial Production Matt Weller NZDUSD RBNZ

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.