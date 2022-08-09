﻿

European Open: A silver lining for bulls?

Yesterday’s bullish price action suggests there could be further upside for silver over the near-term.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 9, 2022 5:12 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 8.8 points (0.13%) and currently trades at 7,029.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -226.04 points (-0.8%) and currently trades at 28,023.20
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 173.27 points (0.86%) and currently trades at 20,219.04
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 39.65 points (0.29%) and currently trades at 13,601.23

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -3.5 points (-0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,478.87
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -2 points (-0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,755.22
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -21 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,666.69

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 84 points (0.26%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 37 points (0.28%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 11.5 points (0.28%)

 

20220809futuresCI

 

Volatility remains low overall

Currency markets traded in tight ranges with lack of any market moving news. Equities were mixed across Asia but with an upside bias as traders are leaning into the potential for a soft inflation report from the US tomorrow.

 

Gold shows the potential to push higher and gun for $1800, although trend resistance is also in the vicinity – and the reward to risk ratio from current levels on the daily chart seem inadequate. For this reason we prefer silver for potential longs over the near-term.

 

Silver daily chart (XAG):

20220809silverCI

We can see on the daily chart that spot silver prices have invalidated a bearish trendline. After a brief pullback support was found at the monthly pivot point and 20-day eMA, and yesterday’s bullish engulfing candle (its strongest in 7) helped it rise to a 5-week high and trades bac above the 50-day eMA. It appears that we have seen the corrective low and prices could now be headed for $21 (near the monthly S1), a break above which brings the resistance zone around $22 into focus.

 

How to start silver trading

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220809moversFTSEci
  • FTSE 350: 4168.67 (0.57%) 08 August 2022
  • 222 (63.43%) stocks advanced and 111 (31.71%) declined
  • 7 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 34.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 81.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 18.29% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 7.18% - Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HRGV.L)
  • + 4.46% - Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)
  • + 4.33% - Apax Global Alpha Ltd (APAX.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -7.22% - Pagegroup PLC (PAGE.L)
  • -5.15% - Future PLC (FUTR.L)
  • -4.88% - Hays PLC (HAYS.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

The economic calendar is on the quiet side today, with no top-tier data scheduled for the first half of the European session. The NFIB Business Optimism indices is released at 11:00 BST and focuses on small businesses across the US. At 89.5 it fell to its lowest level since January 2013 in June, with retail and finance being the most pessimistic industries. Business with 0-4 employees were also the most concerned.

 

Mexican inflation data is then released at 12:00 BST and a Reuters poll shows a consensus of it to rose to 8.1% y/y (a 22-year high) from 7.99%.

 

Later in the US session, energy traders will then be keeping a close watch on the weekly API report at 21:30

 

20220809calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas Silver

Latest market news

View more
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Today 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
Yesterday 08:37 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:59 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
Yesterday 01:59 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM
US dollar index on track for its worst week of the year: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

stocks_01
FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 7, 2024 12:00 PM
    Research
    FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
      united_kingdom_04
      FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast :Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 4, 2024 09:10 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        FTSE analysis: Disparity between UK and European stocks grows larger
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2024 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.