European markets on the rise as Dow recovers

The FTSE is trading higher and other European gauges are following suit, taking their cue from the US markets.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 7, 2018 3:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE is trading higher and other European gauges are following suit, taking their cue from the US markets.

Wall Street had a spectacularly volatile day Thursday in which both the Dow and S&P wiped out in one trading session all of this year’s gains. At one point the Dow dropped some 785 points only to regain almost all of it by the end of the day and close only slightly lower. While investors are still trying to understand whether such sharp moves are the new normal for the stock markets as concerns over the US economy and rising Sino-US tensions are whipping shares into a frenzy, what is clear is that there is less longer term confidence in the stock market than there was only a few months ago.

What is also no longer clear is whether stocks or bonds are leading the way as both markets are using the other as an excuse for their volatility. US bond yields dropped sharply on Thursday as investors looked for safer assets amid the equity sell off. But similarly earlier this week the selloff in equities started over concerns that the changing of the Treauries yield curve is suggesting a slowdown in the US economy. While the yields for longer maturities are normally higher than for shorter papers on Monday the spread between the 2-year and 10-year bond narrowed while yields for 3-year bonds overtook yields on 5-year paper, the kind of inversion that has in the past been a harbinger of an economic downturn.

After a modest decline yesterday the greenback is on the rise again, strengthening against the pound 0.35%, 0.14% against the yen but trading almost flat to the euro.

Telefonica shares recover as O2 network restored

Shares in Spain’s telecom giant Telefonica are on the mend this morning, up 0.74% at €7.66, having dropped nearly 3% yesterday when the company’s UK mobile network O2 collapsed. The network, which has 25 million users and provides services for the Tesco, Sky and Lycamobile networks, was at a standstill for a whole day over a software issue affecting users. However O2 and Network provider Ericsson managed to restore services late Thursday. The outage has illustrated potential vulnerabilities in other mobile and digital communications networks which will be difficult to address and will have analysts re-visiting the sector’s potential risks.

Related tags: UK 100 Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.