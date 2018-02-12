Europe Sees a Strong Start But Will It Last

Indices across Europe have kicked the new week off on the front foot, talking the lead from a rebound in the US on Friday. Whether this proves to be anything more sustainable than a dead cat bounce remains to be seen. Still the FTSE is up over 100 points or 1.4% pushing it towards 7200, whilst the Cac up trading over 1.6% higher and the Dax has tagged on an impressive 2.2% taking it comfortably above 12,350 and en route to 12,400. The US futures markets are also pointing to a stronger start for the Street, but its too early to get complacent that this correction has bottomed out.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 12, 2018 4:28 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Indices across Europe have kicked the new week off on the front foot, talking the lead from a rebound in the US on Friday. Whether this proves to be anything more sustainable than a dead cat bounce remains to be seen. Still the FTSE is up over 100 points or 1.4% pushing it towards 7200, whilst the Cac up trading over 1.6% higher and the Dax has tagged on an impressive 2.2% taking it comfortably above 12,350 and en route to 12,400. The US futures markets are also pointing to a stronger start for the Street, but its too early to get complacent that this correction has bottomed out. 

Pound & Euro Tentatively Higher Versus Dollar 

Movements in the forex markets are much more subdued. The pound continues to hover around resistance at $1.3860, after falling on Brexit nerves at the end of last week. Brexit fears are unlikely to be disappearing anytime soon, especially given that a series of key note speeches are expected in the coming days, over how UK Prime Minister Theresa May and her war cabinet see the future relationship between UK and EU. May is under pressure from Brexit hardliners for a clean break Brexit and signs of this in these speeches will keep the pressure firmly on the pound potential dragging it back towards $1.38, before opening the doors to last week’s low of $1.3750. 

Meanwhile the Euro is seen moving marginally higher against the dollar although struggling to break above $1.2280. With little to work with on the economic calendar, the forex markets could be short of volatility until Tuesday or Wednesday with the release of inflation data for the UK and the US respectively. 

US CPI to ease fears? 

The key focus of the week will be the US CPI inflation figures. Investors will be keen to see whether the fears of rising inflation and potentially sooner and faster interest rate rises are substantiated. These concerns have caused the massive selloff and swings that we have seen last week so any signs of higher inflation not materialising, ie a softer reading, could give the market cause to rebound, over the coming weeks and bring volatility levels back down into what is considered a normal range. On the other hand, even a slight surprise on the upside could have a large impact on the market.

Related tags: UK 100 USD Germany 40 Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.