Euro keeps poise as customs plan disappears

Sterling saw a mild lift, though more from better than forecast factory data than Brexit plans

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 1, 2019 8:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling saw a mild lift, though more from better than forecast factory data than Brexit plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to walk back proposals that emerged just half a day ago aimed at ending the Brexit impasse. Plans widely reported since late afternoon on Monday pointed to so-called ‘customs clearance zones’ situated 5-10 miles from the Irish border, an alternative to the backstop mechanism that kicks in if Britain leaves the EU with no deal. But the proposals were immediately dismissed by the Irish government as a “non-starter”. Ireland’s opposition and EU officials also signalled that any finalised plans along the lines of the outline would be rejected.

Reports only cited extracts of the plans and emerged with no official corroboration. That’s enabled Johnson to dub the proposals “not right” and “confused”, and to suggest reports were “not talking about the proposals that we’re actually going to be tabling”.

Here's a summary of the government’s outline plan, according to reports

  • UK and EU to create up to 10 "customs clearance sites" on both sides of the border, perhaps 5-10 miles back from the land frontier
  • Consignments to be checked and cleared at the sites
  • Data provided to customs authorities on both sides of the border
  • Authorities to decide on the basis of the data which truck or consignments to check
  • Goods moving from a customs clearance site on the northern side to a similar site on the southern side to be monitored by GPS via mobile phone data/tracking devices

Even after any finalised deal is sealed with the EU, it will need to win the approval of most MPs, but most particularly Brexit-supporting Conservatives. Their leader in Parliament left open the possibility of compromise, the key test being that a deal must mean ‘a proper split’. In other words, there’s wriggle room as to deciding what’s ‘proper’ and what’s not. First though any such plans must be approved by the EU. And if they’re anything like the leaks, that’s simply not going to happen.

At least British economic data has been less multi-dimensional, offering a line of least resistance for sterling. IHS Markit’s manufacturing purchasing managers index surprised to the upside, but the 48.3 print compared to 47 expected pointed to a sector that was still shrinking, though more slowly than foreseen. Furthermore, there was little doubt that the data for September showed that the resumption of stockpiling by businesses—as a safeguard against disruption in the event that Britain leaves the EU without a deal—was largely responsible for slower output contraction.

The pound reaction has been desultory. Sterling has been mildly bid against the euro, though the pair has been locked in a corrective wedge since hitting the bottom of a 5.8%, 3-week decline (pound rally) between mid-August. The next critical point to watch is whether sterling can crack 88.56p resistance, which was sensitized by the 23rd September EUR/GBP spike high. Confluence with the lower uptrend of the wedge is a negative for pound buyers, particularly whilst a rallying RSI in the hourly view projects short-term follow through for euro buying. Against the single currency, 20- and 50-interval averages are turning lower, suggesting that the euro uptrend may at least lose traction soon. All the more reason why EUR/GBP’S recent rising line and 88.56p support are important to watch points.

EUR/GBP - Hourly


Source: City Index


Related tags: EUR Euro Forex GBP Sterling Brexit Johnson Europe UK

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.