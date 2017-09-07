Euro Charges higher as Draghi sets October for tapering talk

If Draghi’s aim was to talk down the euro at today’s press conference, the market wasn’t listening. Since Draghi took to the stage the euro rallied over 1% versus the dollar charging back through $1.30 to a high of $1.3059, almost matching late August’s 2 ½ year high

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 7, 2017 1:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

If Draghi’s aim was to talk down the euro at today’s press conference, the market wasn’t listening. Since Draghi took to the stage the euro rallied over 1% versus the dollar charging back through $1.30 to a high of $1.3059, almost matching late August’s 2 ½ year high.

What caused the euro rally?

The ECB increased its economic growth outlook to 2.2% in 2017, from 1.9% whilst forecasts for 2018 remained at 1.8% and 2019 remained at 1.9%. Meanwhile inflation forecasts were revised downwards in 2018 to just 1.2%, some way from the central bank’s target rate of 2%. The reason for the revised down inflation forecast was placed on the strength of the euro. The previous projections had been made with the euro at €1.08, today’s projection were based on the euro at €1.18.

Yet instead of focusing on the strength of the euro, Draghi opted to discuss in more detail his confidence in the eurozone recovery. His expression of confidence in the broad based, robust and solid recovery of the eurozone, far outweighed any discussion of euro strength and its impact on preventing the ECB reaching policy goals.

First discussions of tapering

The fact that the ECB have finally started to discuss the winding down of QE also supported the euro. Discussion were very preliminary, but the market was just relieved to know that they have started. October still looks to be the month when more information will come regarding the winding down of the bond buying programme and that actually makes sense. By October the German elections will be out of the way, the Federal Reserve will have met and there will also be another month of economic data to support a decision. And investors were happy to focus on just that – tapering to be discussed next month and no real talk down of the euro.

Could the tapering plan disappoint or will the euro just be happy that QE is on its way out?

There is a good chance that the tapering process will be a much longer slower process than what the market maybe hoping for. Whilst the ECB only has a single official mandate, price stability, it could be argued that there is an unofficial mandate which looks at the labour market. Inflation is still a long way from the 2% target, and unemployment in the eurozone remains at 9.3%, elevated when compared to other areas which are on a path of tightening monetary policy, such as the US at 4.4%. The ECB is confident that the recovery will continue to drive jobs growth and tighten the labour market and eventually drive inflation higher. However, patience is needed and the process of tightening in the labour market is taking longer than central bank had hoped. Draghi reiterated the that a substantial degree accommodation was still required.

6 million jobs have been created since the stimulus programme began in 2013, yet unemployment in the eurozone remains high but inflation stubbornly low. There is a good chance that the ECB will look to hold onto this bond buying programme until unemployment starts to fall lower boosting inflation which could be a very long time off. Whilst discussion over the tapering of the QE have started, the news coming in October may not be quite what the market is hoping for, which may put some brakes on the euro rally
Related tags: Euro EUR

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 16, 2025 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.