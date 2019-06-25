Equity Handover Stocks Drop as Powell Bullard Dash Doves Hopes

June 25, 2019 5:26 PM
Equity Handover: Stocks Drop as Powell, Bullard Dash Doves’ Hopes

Headlines

  • US indices closed lower on the day after Fed voter Bullard (dove) downplayed a 50bps rate hike next month. Fed Chairman Powell reiterated the less-dovish sentiment, noting that the central bank should not bow to “political interests.”
  • Fading hopes of progress at this weekend’s G20 meeting also served as a headwind for global stocks - see our full preview of the event.
  • Materials (XLB) were the strongest sector for the second straight day, marking the only major sector to eke out a gain on the day; Technology (XLK) and Communication Services (XLC) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Allergan (AGN) gained 25% after Abbvie (ABBV) agreed to buy the company for $63B. ABBV shares fell 16% on the day.
    • FedEx (FDX, -3%) is scheduled to report earnings shortly after we go to press.
    • Homebuilder Lennar (LEN) feel 6% today despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 earnings and revenue.

