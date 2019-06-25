Stocks slide as G Twenty hopes fade

Fed adds fresh rates uncertainty to edgy markets ahead of summit

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 25, 2019 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Fed adds fresh rates uncertainty to edgy markets ahead of summit

Global shares have broken out of a week-long holding pattern as nerves ahead of the G20 summit are exacerbated by reassessed chances of a rate cut. There are now hints that policymakers may be walking back prospects of near-term easing after chair Jerome Powell gave no indications of timing in a speech on Tuesday. This compounds an increasingly sober mood as the on 28th and 29th June summit looms. With a decision on whether Washington will slap another $300bn in tariffs on Chinese goods at stake, the event could make or break the stock market’s comeback from end-May lows.

With the S&P 500’s volatility indicator, the VIX, grinding more than 40% below early-June peaks by last week, relative market calm had replaced the initial flight from risk seen after U.S. President Donald Trump accused China of ‘breaking’ the trade the deal. But after complacency got the better of investors earlier in the year, there’s little appetite to see assumptions upended again. On Tuesday the volatility gauge revived well ahead of Fed news after Washington officials played down what could be achieved when Trump meets China’s President Xi Jinping.

To be sure, Washington’s tone hasn’t hardened much. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross noted last week that the G20 was too broad for detailed progress. Markets have been prepared for weeks for a best-case scenario that would merely see further tariffs suspended. Contained expectations ought to mean that any disappointment will also be limited.

In itself, the fact that there are concrete plans for a meeting at all has reduced the risk of further escalation. Donald Trump’s repeated boast of a warm relationship with Xi should also level off dangers that their dispute will deepen in Osaka. Trump has twice agreed to postpone tariff hikes: with the European Union’s Jean-Claude Juncker last July and with Xi in December.

On the downside, Mexico’s agreement to further clamp downs on illegal border crossings after tariff threats may embolden Trump. Furthermore, the likelihood of monetary easing may convince the President that the U.S. will soon have an economic cushion. Given his evident desire for rate cuts, he may even see a chance of killing two birds with one stone.

Here are the latest key developments and points to watch in the run up to the G20 meeting:

  • U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with China’s Vice Premier Liu He on Monday
  • Details are scarce about the discussions, but China’s Commerce Ministry said the two sides agreed to keep talking
  • The trio will reportedly meet ahead of the summit to prepare an agenda
  • Trump has recently shifted emphasis from the U.S.’s $420bn trade deficit with China to broader calls for China to address intellectual property concerns, subsidies, and more
  • There appears to be zero chance that the two sides will agree to more than a pause in tariffs hikes, but the outside chance of de-escalation represents stock markets’ biggest upside risk

Chart thoughts

Perhaps one of the biggest prizes, from a chart perspective, would be the possibility that trade-sensitive Dow industrials finally take the index to fresh peaks. The Dow continues to lag Nasdaq indices and the S&P 500, which marked new records in recent weeks. True, the DJIA missed a return to October’s top by just a fraction of a percentage. Nevertheless, the symbolic failure was enough to force prices back through key support. A close by Dow futures above 26694, a pivot formed in April and May, could prevent a deeper consolidation. Failing that, another visit to 61.8% of the 24th April to 31st May slide would be on the cards. That natural support held two weeks ago. Nor does pricing favour a sustained breach of the 200-day moving average. (Though if seen, expect 3rd June’s low to be magnetic). For now, the Dow’s problems are more on the upside than on the downside. Like trade resolution, a break higher may remain out of reach for a while yet.

Dow Jones E-Mini Future (CBOT) -  [20.15 BST, 25-06-2019]

Source: Tradingview/City Index

Related tags: Interest rates Fed Trump US China Central Bank Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil weekly forecast: WTI range under threat as bullish momentum builds
Today 02:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Cable on verge of big breakout
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Nears Record Highs as “Year of Metals” Continues
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
May 17, 2024 03:00 PM
GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling
May 17, 2024 02:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Interest rates articles

Apply now highlighted in newspaper
NFP Preview: Is the US Dollar Poised for a Bounce Back?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 7, 2024 03:34 PM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      Fed Meeting Recap: FOMC Sends Doves (And Gold) Flying
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 13, 2023 08:10 PM
        united_states_04
        2024 Market Outlook: US Dollar in Focus as Central Banks Pivot
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 27, 2023 08:19 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.