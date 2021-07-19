Equity Briefing SThree and IBM

Want the latest news to come to you?

SThree

Staffing specialist SThree will report interim results covering the six months to the end of May this morning.

The company, which provides recruitment services to STEM sectors, raised its full year guidance in early June after performing better than expected in the second quarter. That was thanks to high demand from the life sciences and technology sectors and strong performances in the US, Germany and the Netherlands, although figures were also flattered by weak comparatives from the year before when the pandemic hit.

We know first-half net fees were up 10% year-on-year and 3% higher than pre-pandemic levels, pushing the focus on how this has translated to the bottom-line. It also plans to reinstate its dividend today.

IBM

Over in the US, IBM is due to release second-quarter earnings later today.

Expectations are high considering it has beaten Wall Street earnings estimates for four consecutive quarters. Analysts are expecting revenue to edge up to $18.29 billion in the quarter from $18.12 billion the year before, with diluted EPS set to rise to $1.82 from $1.52. The return to growth in earnings will be welcome after falling during 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Watch out for any changes to its full-year guidance, with IBM expecting revenue to come in higher than last year and to deliver adjusted free cashflow of between $11 billion to $12 billion.

