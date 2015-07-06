EM Rundown Greece is Small China is Big

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 6, 2015 9:05 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

In last week’s EM Rundown we explored which EM currencies were most vulnerable to a potential Grexit, and while a Greek exit from the Eurozone looks more likely than ever, there is a much bigger risk for EM FX emanating from China, whose economy is roughly 40 times larger than that of Greece.

Over the weekend, China intensified its efforts to bolster confidence in its equity market, which has fallen a staggering 30% in just the last three weeks alone. Specifically, the Chinese government suspended IPO and relaxed requirements on margin loans; the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced that it would work to inject funds into brokerage firms; and China’s brokerage firms pledged to invest 120bn yuan ($19bn) into the Shanghai Composite Index as long as it remained below 4,500 (currently trading at 3,775).

This coordinated “throw-everything-including-the-kitchen-sink-at-the-market” strategy reveals the government’s deep concern that the stock market collapse could spread throughout the rest of the economy, including into the frothy real estate market. Though bold, these measures may not be enough to stem the equity traders’ panic-driven selling stampede: even this morning’s big 8% bullish gap faded throughout the day, with the index closing just 2.4% higher from Friday. If this latest round of measures is unable to stabilize sentiment, the resulting financial carnage could spill over to other regional economies and impact global risk sentiment on the whole.

Among the major emerging markets, the countries with the highest proportion of exports to China are Russia (8.1% of total exports), South Africa (8.3%) and Singapore (14%). Not surprisingly, USDRUB, USDZAR, and USDSGD are all trading higher on the day. USDRUB in particular looks bullish from a technical perspective, with rates approaching the 3-month high around 57.00 after breaking out from a bullish flag pattern. With the MACD trending higher above its signal line and the “0” level and the RSI indicator not yet overbought, a continuation toward the 57.00-58.00 area could easily be in play this week. Meanwhile, only a break below last week’s low at 54.40 would bring the near-term bullish bias into question.

USDRUBDAILY7-6-2015 2-39-47 PMSource: City Index

Related tags: China EMERGING MARKETS Greece USD/RUB

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Today 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Today 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

Research
DAX Analysis: Index futures lower on China’s soft PMI print
By:
Matt Simpson
July 5, 2023 03:08 AM
    China flag
    Alibaba FY2023 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    May 16, 2023 08:42 AM
      Research
      Hang Seng outlook: Sentiment knocked on weak China data
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 16, 2023 03:06 AM
        Research
        The Hang Seng rises on soft inflation data from China
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 11, 2023 02:38 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.