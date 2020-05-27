Earnings Play Salesforce com

Key levels ahead of Salesforce.com earnings release on Thursday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 27, 2020 11:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Salesforce.com

On Thursday, after market, Salesforce.com (CRM) is expected to announce first quarter EPS of $0.70 compared to $0.93 a year ago on revenue of approximately $4.8B vs. $3.7B last year. The company develops business software and on May 13th, the Board of Directors appointed Gavin Patterson as the company's new President and Chief Revenue Officer.    

From a chartist's point of view, Salesforce.com's stock price has just dipped below the lower trend line of an ascending wedge pattern that price has been rising within since mid-March. Price was stopped at the $183.00 resistance level twice in May, where the second peak closed below the first, a bearish signal. The RSI has crossed to the downside of a rising trend line that the indicator has been holding above since mid-March. Price may fall to the $165.00 support level and pierce it on the way to $155.00. If price can manage to get back above the lower trend line of the ascending wedge pattern and reach the $183.00 resistance level, then we may see a run towards record highs around $196.00.          



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil analysis: WTI plunges on demand fears as OPEC+ fails to lift prices
Today 04:29 PM
Crude Oil and Silver Analysis: Key Levels to Watch
Today 03:10 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX starts the new month on the front foot
Today 01:09 PM
USD/CAD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – June 3, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:51 AM
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
Today 05:56 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

united_kingdom_04
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:56 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 03:34 AM
      Australian flag
      ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 11:04 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        Weekly equities forecast: What a UK election could mean for stocks?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 1, 2024 07:23 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.