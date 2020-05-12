Earnings Play CyberArk Software

How to play CyberArk Software's earnings

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 12, 2020 11:37 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: CyberArk Software

On Wednesday, before market, CyberArk Software (CYBR) is anticipated to release 1Q EPS of $0.37 compared to $0.56 the prior year on revenue of approximately $106.2M vs. $95.9M last year. The company's current analyst consensus rating is 15 buys, 6 holds and 0 sells, according to Bloomberg. 

From a chartist's point of view, CyberArk's stock price recently broke out to the upside of a rising wedge pattern that began forming in mid-March. Price gapped up on the open of two consecutive days last week confirming a bullish technical signal. The RSI is currently holding above a rising trend line and over its neutrality area of 50. The 200-day moving average may be tested as support before continuing higher.  If price can break through $123.00, then we may see a continuation higher towards $136.00 as long as prices can stay above $103 support.               



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
Yesterday 08:00 AM
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 26, 2024 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 07:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
By:
James Stanley
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
    stocks_09
    2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
      Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 06:29 AM
        downtrend chart
        Equities weekly forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo & PepsiCo
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 5, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.