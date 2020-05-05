Earnings Play Albemarle

How to play Albemarle's earnings

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 5, 2020 11:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Albemarle

On Wednesday, after market, Albemarle (ALB) is anticipated to release 1Q EPS of $0.78 compared to $1.23 the prior year on revenue of approximately $758.5M vs. $832.1M last year. On April 20th, the company announced that J. Kent Masters was elected Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman, effective immediately. 

Looking at a daily chart, Albemarle's stock price recently broke out to the downside of a symmetrical triangle pattern that price began to form back in mid-March. In late April, after price hit resistance at the upper trend line, price broke down gapping below the lower trend line and 20 day moving average. We expect price to find new resistance under the lower trend line below $64.00. If price stays under pressure we may see price fall back to $53.00 and possibly retrace to the 2020 lows at $49.00.     



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Today 02:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Today 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
Yesterday 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Yesterday 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Australian flag
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
By:
David Scutt
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
      aus_05
      Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 14, 2024 02:44 AM
        downtrend chart
        Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 8, 2024 01:01 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.