Diageo reversing down on poor results

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 4, 2020 5:24 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

From a chartist point of view today’s opening is offering a strong bearish signal

Diageo, British brewer, reported full-year results: "Reported net sales (11.8 billion pounds) were down 8.7% driven by organic declines. Reported operating profit (2.1 billion pounds) declined 47.1%, driven mainly by exceptional operating items and organic net sales. (...) Organic net sales were down 8.4%, (...) Basic EPS of 60.1 pence decreased by 54.0% (...) final recommended dividend of 42.47 pence per share (...) This brings the full year dividend for fiscal 20 to 69.88 pence per share, an increase of 2%."

From a chartist point of view today’s opening is offering a strong bearish signal as the stock price failed to confirm the upside breakout of a key declining trend line in place since September top. Also, the price fell back below its 5-day moving average and struck against the declining 200-day now capping prices. As a consequence, traders may consider short position below the 200-day moving average currently at 2890and target a decline towards April low at 2420. Alternatively, a push above 2890 would open the way towards February top at 3180.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq recovers after early declines, China’s problems worsen
Today 07:09 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD and DXY approaching key levels - Forex Friday
Today 04:16 PM
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Baidu and Snowflake
Today 02:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
Today 12:21 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks drop to fresh multi week lows as selling gathers pace
Today 12:00 PM
Barca Media spin-off: what does the SPAC mean for FC Barcelona?
Today 10:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Baidu and Snowflake
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 02:30 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:21 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:42 PM
        stocks_05
        Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        Yesterday 10:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.