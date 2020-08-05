Deutsche Post 2Q beat estimates

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 5, 2020 4:49 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Deutsche Post surges following 2Q earnings - the bullish trend goes on

The logistics company is gaining ground and posts new YTD highs after reporting second quarter sales that beat estimates. Deutsche Post also confirmed its FY forecasts. 

Fro a chartist point of view, the stock trades into a bullish channel drawn since Mid-March. Both 20 and 50-day MAs are well oriented while the RSI is maintaining a positive trend above 50. As long as 33.9E is not broken, further upside is expected towards 39.9E (all-time closing high) as first target and then 42.5E (Fibonacci projection in extension).



Source : TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD tumbles again as jobs market softens
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Yesterday 02:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:43 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 15, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 15, 2023 12:46 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      August 15, 2023 10:00 AM
        channel_04
        Brewdog IPO: Everything you need to know about Brewdog
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        August 15, 2023 08:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.