DAX Dives 8 Today 30 This Year

Dax in free fall on coronavirus fears

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 12, 2020 9:29 AM
Renewable energy farm showing solar panels and wind turbines
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The Dax gapped down on the open and has extended losses across the European session amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, a travel ban from Trump and the ECB leaving rates unchanged. 

ECB Keeps Rates Unchanged
The ECB unexpectedly left rates unchanged, sending the EUR/USD sharply higher. The Dax is inversely correlated to the value of the euro, thanks to Germany’s exporter nation status. Additionally, investors had been pricing in a cut, which is beneficial to businesses in times of stress, the fact that it didn’t appear has disappointed. The DAX dived a further 0.5% following the decision.

The ECB disappointment came after the WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic and Trump closed the US borders with Europe for foreign nationals who have been to one of the 26 countries outlined.

Lufthansa Drops 9%
Travel between US and Europe is the aviation sector’s most important international market, so airlines are booking big losses in both Europe and the US. 
Apart from the UK (33%), Germany sees the largest number of daily flights to the US (13%). Lufthansa has an 11% share of the total US – Europe market. Lufthansa is trading 5% lower. Any whiff that the ban could be broadened to US citizens as well, or that it will continue for longer than the 30 days mentioned could see a further drag on Lufthansa.
However, there is the additional downside that travel restrictions sends out negative connotations, resulting in a loss of consumer confidence on a broader scale. 

Recession coming?
The final kick in the teeth for German comes following a report from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, which said that it now expects Germany to enter recession. The Institute forecasts Europe’s largest economy contracting by 0.1% in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Levels To Watch
Don’t try to catch a falling knife! – The Dax is down 8% today and 30% this year. The chart is clearly bearish, with only a move closing the gap down will allow for breathing space.
The Dax is trading at the daily low. The next support level is at 9228 (low 1st July’16), prior to 8730 (9th Feb’16 low). On the upside resistance is at 9932 (today’s high).



Related tags: Germany 40 Coronavirus ECB Trump

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.