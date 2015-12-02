Crude plunges as talk of OPEC output cut rejected

Within the space of a couple of minutes today and less than 15 minutes before the release of US official oil stocks data, both oil […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 2, 2015 5:16 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Within the space of a couple of minutes today and less than 15 minutes before the release of US official oil stocks data, both oil contracts jumped by about $1 before giving back their entire gains and more as the session wore on. Bullish oil speculators must have felt like victims of a pump-and-dump scam, but crude is notoriously headline-driven and this should serve as a warning for what’s to come over the next few days. First, prices were driven higher on a report that suggested the “majority of members of OPEC” members including Iran have agreed on cutting crude output. But a couple of minutes later, it was emerged that by “majority” they meant everyone bar Saudi and Arab Gulf countries. Earlier in the day, Iran’s Oil Minister had stated that his country could increase oil production without the approval from the OPEC. So, the situation is very murky. But with Indonesia set to re-join the OPEC and additional supplies from Iran to take into account, it is difficult to see why Saudi and other large members would want to relinquish market share that they so desperately tried to defend for the past year or so.

The best outcome for the OPEC might actually be if oil prices stay depressed for a bit longer, which could force some weaker oil producers out of the market. The consistent falls in the rig counts does certainly point in that direction for US producers, so the oil market could begin to tighten sharply at some point next year. But at the moment, the surplus is still here and this continues to weigh heavily on prices. Indeed, according to the US Department of Energy, total crude inventories increased again, this time by almost 1.2 million barrels in the week ending November 27. Stockpiles have thus risen for the tenth consecutive week. They again disappointed expectations of a small draw. What’s more, stocks of oil products also rose last week as demand fell. Gasoline stocks increased by 0.1 million barrels while distillates rose by a much larger-than -expected 3.1 million barrels.  As a result, both oil contracts were trading near their session lows as we went to press.

So, the outlook for crude remains bleak in the short term. But expect further volatile price action leading up to Friday’s OPEC meeting, as more comments from oil ministers hit the wires. No one wants to be caught on the wrong side of a big move, so both the buyers and sellers may be quick to book profit each time the oil market makes money available to them. Thus prices could bounce off their lows, especially since Brent was testing November’s low at $43.10 at the time of this writing. But the selling could resume soon and accelerate in the likely event that the OPEC maintains status quo on Friday. The next potential support levels to watch include $42.20, the low from earlier this year; $40.00, a psychological level, and then $39, a Fibonacci exhaustion area. The key resistance is now around the $45.00-45.20 area, followed by $46.40. The short-term outlook would turn bullish if these levels are taken out this week.

15.12.02 brent

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil EIA Oil API OPEC

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.