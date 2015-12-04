Crude OPEC unlikely to cut production quota

The official OPEC meeting is underway in Vienna and crude oil prices are trading in tight ranges as the market awaits a decision. A division […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 4, 2015 1:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The official OPEC meeting is underway in Vienna and crude oil prices are trading in tight ranges as the market awaits a decision. A division within the cartel is clearly visible with Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries wanting to maintain production quota unchanged, while the rest, most notably Venezuela, favouring a reduction in order to shore up prices to help support their struggling economies. Saudi would have considered a cut if certain non-OPEC members like Russia also agreed to reduce their crude oil output. This is a bizarre request and unlikely to be agreed upon. Iran’s oil minister wants everyone to cut their production apart from his country. With so many members in disagreement, an eventual decision will undoubtedly not be unanimous.

Ultimately, it will be the OPEC’s most influential member, Saudi Arabia, who will decide on what’s in the best interest of the cartel and more importantly Saudi Arabia itself. It would surprise me if the decision was anything but to continue defending its share of the market and producing similar amounts of oil going forward. At the moment, the cartel is producing way more than the daily required target of 30 million barrels, and with Indonesia set to re-join the OPEC, this limit may actually be increased. It should be noted however that this will not have a net impact on global supply, as either with or without the cartel Indonesia would be producing the same amount of oil. The other problem for the OPEC is of course Iran, which is ready to increase its production immediately after more sanctions are lifted.  All in all, the OPEC meeting is likely to conclude with a decision that would favour defending market share.

Thus the surplus is likely to remain in place for longer, which should not be good news for oil prices. As we have said before, given the current circumstance, the best outcome for the OPEC might actually be if oil prices stayed depressed for a bit longer. This could force some weaker oil producers out of the market and the consistent falls in the rig counts does certainly point in that direction for US producers. So the oil market could begin to tighten sharply at some point next year. But the on-going supply surplus should continue to exert heavily pressure on oil prices in the short term and as such any price gains should be treated with extreme caution.

But even if the OPEC decides to maintain production target unchanged, one should not expect to see a massive slide in oil prices as after all, this outcome is mostly priced in. Thus, oil could fall by a few dollars at the very most, in our view, on Friday, before it stalls and decides on its next move.

With the bearish trends still in place for Brent, the technical outlook continues to remain bearish until proven otherwise. Some key resistance short-term resistance levels are also approaching around $44.65/70, $45.00/20 and $46.40. The key level on the downside is this year’s low around $42.20, followed by the psychologically important $40 handle. If these levels break, Brent may drop to the Fibonacci converges area around $39.00 before potentially bouncing from there as the shorts take profit.  The $39.00 level is also the extended point D of an AB=CD move, so it represents a Bullish Butterfly pattern, which can sometimes pin-point the exact top, and in this case, bottom.

15.12.04 brent

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil EIA Oil API OPEC

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.