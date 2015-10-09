Crude oil prices gushing higher

WTI crude oil prices surged higher at the start of the week before falling slightly on Wednesday on the back the latest weekly EIA crude […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 9, 2015 12:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

WTI crude oil prices surged higher at the start of the week before falling slightly on Wednesday on the back the latest weekly EIA crude oil stocks data which showed a surprise build of 3.1 million barrels for the week ending October 2. But speculators have been quick to dismiss that small but noticeable rise on seasonal factors, as after all the end of the summer driving season means there will always be less demand for gasoline at this time of the year. Indeed, gasoline stocks did in fact increase by 1.9 million barrels that week, pointing to reduced demand. Oil refineries also carry out their usual maintenance works at this time of the year and ahead of the winter months – hence the notable fall in the refinery utilization rate.

Many investors are starting to believe that US shale oil output is going to be reduced noticeably and are thus betting that prices will recover from these depressed levels as the global glut is slowly reduced. The CFTC’s positioning data should confirm this when the markets close for trading this evening. Inventors’ growing confidence on the oil market was given an additional lift by comments from the OPEC’s Secretary-General Al-Badri who said that oil demand will climb more this year than previously projected (by 1.5 million barrels a day), and as the EIA predicted that global oil companies will cut investments in crude exploration and production by 20% this year. Russia’s controversial and apparently imprecise bombardment of IS targets in Syria is further heightening the geopolitical risks in the Middle East region and this is also helping to push oil prices higher.

In addition, the dollar weakness has persisted after the FOMC’s September meeting minutes did not provide any major surprises. This is providing a boost to the buck-denominated commodities across the board with gold also climbing above a major resistance area as we end a very good week for commodities. Equities are also pushing higher ahead of the third quarter earnings seasons and on growing expectations that the Fed will hold off raising rates until next year, giving the “risk-on” trade a further boost.

The sentiment on the oil market is therefore improving. So, we could see further gains early next week, provided of course we don’t see any nasty surprises – for example, from Baker Hughes’ rig count data this evening or China’s macro numbers next week.

From a slightly longer-term view point however it is questionable how far this rally will go because the excessive supply of crude is unlikely to be removed meaningfully any time soon. Increased production from the likes of Iran, Libya and Russia to name but a few will probably offset the expected production cuts in the US. Indeed, if oil prices rise significantly then it is easy for US shale companies to ramp up production once more.

Nevertheless, the short-term positivity in the oil market has been accompanied by a major technical breakthrough this week as WTI has finally broken down its bearish trend line that has been established since prices peaked in the summer of last year. WTI has also broken above the August high of $49.30, thereby confirming the trend breakout and the false breakdown reversal pattern that had occurred earlier that month. As things stand therefore, WTI could easily reach its 200-day SMA at just below $51 (not shown on the chart) before climbing towards the Fibonacci levels of the downswing from the summer of this year around $53.05 (61.8%) and $57.25 (78.6%). The major resistance and this year’s high reside around $61.70/$62.55.

The short-term bullish outlook will become questionable if WTI oil prices fall back and hold below the old resistance level at $49.30 and completely invalid on a potential break below $44.00.

15.10.09 WTI weekly

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Oil trading WTI

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.