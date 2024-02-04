Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months

Crude oil finished last week nursing its largest three-day decline since October, sliding 7.1% despite escalating geopolitical tensions. But with US and UK forces bombing Iranian-backed militia targets in Yemen, Iraq and Syria over the weekend, grounds for a bounce may be increasing.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:58 PM
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • WTI crude oil suffered its largest three-day drop since October to end last week
  • The bearish price action came before news of retaliatory strikes from western forces on Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq, Syria and Yemen over the weekend
  • Crude oil is now staring at its 200-week moving average, a level it traded through but never closed below on 12 separate occasions in 2023

Crude oil finished last week nursing its largest three-day decline since October, sliding 7.1% despite escalating geopolitical tensions and signs disruptions to shipping activity around the Red Sea may be tightening global seaborne markets. But with US and UK forces bombing Iranian-backed militia targets in Yemen, Iraq and Syria over the weekend, with more attacks planned based on recent reports, grounds for a bounce may be increasing, especially with crude nearing key support that’s held strong for much of the past year.

Crude oil logs largest three-day drop in moths

The chart below looks at the three-day percentage rate of change for front-month WTI crude futures over the past year. After a sustained period of strength in January, seeing prices threaten to break $80 per barrel for the first times since early November, the price hit the skids last week, initially on hopes for a new ceasefire in Gaza between Israeli and Hamas before renewed doubts about the scale and timing of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve resurfaced on Friday following a blowout US nonfarm payrolls report.

wti roc Feb 5

Source: Refinitiv

Had the price finished on its weekly lows, it would have been the largest three-day decline recorded since June or even April of last year. However, just as futures were closing, news broke that US military forces had begun attacks on Tehran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for an attack in Jordan days earlier which killed three US personnel. On Saturday, separate strikes involving British and US forces on Houthi targets in Yemen were executed, with the US signaling further retaliatory measures were likely.

While some form of response was always likely from Western forces, it clearly poses the risk of stirring up even greater tensions across the Arabian Peninsula, leading to the potential for further disruption to crude oil supply. And with the crude price rapidly approaching key technical support, it’s not difficult to see the potential for a near-term bounce from these levels despite the ugly price action last week.

Market Outlook Oil

WTI chart has something for bulls and bears right now

The weekly WTI crude chart has something for bulls and bears right now. The bearish engulfing candle warns of potential downside beyond that already seen. But at the same time, the price has never closed below the 200-week moving average last year, attracting buyers on 12 separate occasions when it dipped below.

wti crude Feb 5

But longs preferred given good long-term track record

Even with the bearish price action last week, I’m more inclined to establish long positions given the longer track record of bullish price action from this level. But there’s no need to rush in imminently given the pullback has vastly improved the risk-reward of the trade. In a perfect world, it would be nice to see a probe below the 200-week MA, then a bounce back above, before entering the trade, allowing a stop to be placed below the weekly low for protection.

As for upside targets, crude has struggled above the 50-week MA recently, making that a logical level to aim for. Above, the price stalled above $79.20 last week, adding to the two failures ahead of $79.80 recorded in November.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Crude Oil Energy Commodities WTI

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY bulls eye 152, AUD/USD bears eye 64c: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:33 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
February 3, 2024 08:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
February 3, 2024 02:00 PM
Gold Forecast: Bond yields and geopolitics on the radar as traders’ eye fresh highs
February 3, 2024 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil drilling in sea
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    Energy
    WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 30, 2024 05:30 PM
      Oil refinery
      Risks for crude oil and gold skewing higher as geopolitical tensions build
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 29, 2024 05:26 AM
        Energy
        Unseasonal inventory plunge has crude oil bulls eyeing upside
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 25, 2024 02:19 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.