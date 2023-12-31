Crude oil 2024 technical outlook preview

From a technical standpoint, crude oil's focus is on a reaction into this key support zone early in the year with the bearish bias vulnerable while above 62.83

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 10:25 PM
Oil drilling in sea
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

This is an excerpt from our full Crude Oil 2024 Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year. Click the banner at the bottom to download the full report.

WTI Weekly

WTI_CRUDE_OIL_CHART_12282023

Source: TradingView

Oil prices have been trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork extending off the 2022 highs. Price turned just ahead of the upper parallel this year with the pullback settling along the median-line into the close of 2023. Momentum indicators are a tad stretched here with weekly RSI holding multi-year lows- keep an eye on this heading into 2024 as we look to validate a possible exhaustion low in the first half of the year.

Initial support is being tested here at the 1.618% extension of the September decline at 68.78 with a critical support barrier eyed just lower at 62.83-64.60- a region defined by the 2019 high-week close, the 2023 swing lows, the 1.618% extension of the 2022 decline and the 50% retracement of the 2020 advance. Look for a more meaningful reaction in price there IF reached. Note that losses below this key threshold would threaten a much more significant sell-off with such a scenario exposing initial support objectives at 49.43 and 43.08.

The recent price decline has been trading within the confines of an embedded descending channel extending off the September highs – initial resistance is eyed with the upper parallel / 52-week moving average (currently ~78). Key resistance stands with the 2021 high-week close at 83.28 (note that this level converges on the pitchfork around the April / May timeframe). Ultimately, a breach / close above the 2023 high-week close at 90.79 would be needed to suggest a larger trend reversal is underway.

What are the major fundamental storylines for Crude Oil traders to watch next year? What about the outlook for global supply and demand? See our full guide to explore these themes and more!

 

Market Outlook Oil

Related tags: Crude Oil Technical Analysis Commodities WTI

Latest market news

View more
Indices 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:13 PM
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
Yesterday 06:48 AM
Crude Oil 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 30, 2023 08:46 PM
Gold 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
December 30, 2023 01:45 PM
USD/JPY 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
December 29, 2023 07:57 PM
GBP/USD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
December 29, 2023 01:05 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil rig on an grey day
Crude Oil 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
By:
Michael Boutros
December 30, 2023 08:46 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: WTI extends rise for fifth day
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 19, 2023 06:00 PM
      Energy
      WTI technical analysis: Crude oil extends recovery on Red Sea attacks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 18, 2023 03:45 PM
        Oil extraction
        ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 14, 2023 02:31 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.