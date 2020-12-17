Coca Cola (KO), the leading global beverage company, said it will cut 2,200 jobs globally, as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates the beverage giant's restructuring efforts. Besides, Morgan Stanley raised the target price of the company to $59 from $57.
In November, the company reported the 3Q income from operations jumped 92.9% on year to $103.8 million on net sales of $1.33 billion, up 3.9%.
From a technical point of view, the stock has recorded a series of higher tops and higher bottoms, indicating a bullish outlook. Currently, the prices are trading above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The relative strength index locates at the buying zone between 50 and 70. Bullish readers could set the support level at $50.20, while the resistance levels would be located at $55.80 and $59.00.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
In November, the company reported the 3Q income from operations jumped 92.9% on year to $103.8 million on net sales of $1.33 billion, up 3.9%.
From a technical point of view, the stock has recorded a series of higher tops and higher bottoms, indicating a bullish outlook. Currently, the prices are trading above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The relative strength index locates at the buying zone between 50 and 70. Bullish readers could set the support level at $50.20, while the resistance levels would be located at $55.80 and $59.00.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Yesterday 09:38 AM
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
January 24, 2024 05:41 AM
January 24, 2024 02:16 AM
January 23, 2024 01:22 AM
January 22, 2024 12:44 AM