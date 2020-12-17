Coca Cola the uptrend remains intact

Coca Cola (KO), the leading global beverage company, said it will cut 2,200 jobs globally......

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 17, 2020 9:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Coca Cola (KO), the leading global beverage company, said it will cut 2,200 jobs globally, as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates the beverage giant's restructuring efforts. Besides, Morgan Stanley raised the target price of the company to $59 from $57.

In November, the company reported the 3Q income from operations jumped 92.9% on year to $103.8 million on net sales of $1.33 billion, up 3.9%.

From a technical point of view, the stock has recorded a series of higher tops and higher bottoms, indicating a bullish outlook. Currently, the prices are trading above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The relative strength index locates at the buying zone between 50 and 70. Bullish readers could set the support level at $50.20, while the resistance levels would be located at $55.80 and $59.00.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_06
USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
By:
David Scutt
January 24, 2024 05:41 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 and CNH need sustained rally to turn bearish China narrative around
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 24, 2024 02:16 AM
      aus_02
      ASX 200 priced for perfection nearing tricky technical test
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 23, 2024 01:22 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        ASX 200, AUD/JPY bouncing back with improved risk appetite
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 22, 2024 12:44 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.