China stocks Will calm heads prevail

February 2, 2020 11:30 PM

Despite the best efforts by Chinese authorities to limit the fall out of the coronavirus on financial markets, the mainland Chinese equity benchmark, the Shanghai Composite has fallen by approximately 8% in its first session since closing for an extended Lunar New Year break.

Today’s fall was in line with the moves seen in closely related indexes including the China A50 and the Hang Seng which remained open for trading during the Lunar New Year period and has helped S&P 500 futures rally from session lows. Likewise, the ASX200 earlier today tagged and bounced from the upper bound of the 6900/6850 support zone highlighted in this article last week. https://www.cityindex.com.au/market-analysis/asx200-correction-to-continue/

Which prompts the question “Will calm heads prevail?” when it comes to the fate of the Chinese stock market.

On one hand, the argument is the coronavirus has already spread faster and infected more people in China than the entire SARS epidemic in 2003. It comes at a time when Chinese economic data was beginning to show signs of improvement, a trend that is likely to be at least temporarily reversed with most business and production shut down until February 9.

On the flip side, Chinese authorities as demonstrated by today’s liquidity injection are willing to support the economy with stronger fiscal and monetary support. Amongst the tools at their disposal are MLF and RRR cuts, temporary tax exemptions and raising the local special bonds quota. Because the global recovery continues to gain traction, there is likely to be strong demand for Chinese made goods when production resumes.

Technically when looking at Chinese stocks my preference is to refer to the China A50 because it is more easily accessible to foreigners. As can be viewed on the chart below after an almost 15% drop over the past three weeks, the China A50 index is now approaching the upper bound of a band of horizontal support between 12600 and 12300. If cool heads are to prevail, I would expect to see signs of buying emerge in this support region in the sessions ahead.

China stocks - Will calm heads prevail?

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 3rd of February 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: China

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.