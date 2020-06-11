Cathay Pacific Airways A Severely Suffered Airline

Cathay Pacific Airways announced a recapitalisation plan this week, however outlook remains clouded...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 11, 2020 10:58 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Cathay Pacific (293-hk): A Severely Suffered Airline

Cathay Pacific Airways (293-hk), an airline group that suffered severely from oil-hedging losses and the coronavirus, announced a recapitalisation plan this week, targeting to raise aggregate proceeds of approximately 39 billion Hong Kong dollars. The company said the plan will involve issues of preference shares, warrants, rights shares and an extension of bridge loan.


However, Credit Suisse downgraded the company to "underperform" from "neutral", pointing out that industry recovery is expected to be weak and demand in the third quarter would remain subdued. Meanwhile, Daiwa Securities said Cathay's plan would lead to a 43% share dilution.


From a technical point of view, Cathay Pacific Airways remains well within a long term bearish channel as shown on the daily chart. It has retreated sharply after reaching the upper boundary of the channel, and formed a one-day reversal candlestick. The level at $9.60 might be considered as the nearest resistance, with prices likely to test the 1st and 2nd support at $7.50 and $6.75 respectively. Alternatively, a break above $9.60 may open a path to the next resistances at $10.40 and $11.50.



Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Today 01:53 AM
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 02:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks & mega caps recover
Yesterday 01:12 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: A Path to Recovery After Tech Wreck
Yesterday 11:35 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.