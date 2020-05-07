BT group suspends dividend

BT Group, a telecommunications company, reported full-year results.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 7, 2020 4:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BT group suspends dividend – Symmetrical triangle pattern maintains downward pressure

BT Group, a telecommunications company, reported full-year results: "Reported revenue £22,905m down 2% mainly reflecting the impact of regulation, declines in legacy products, strategic reductions in low margin business and divestments. 

Reported profit before tax £2,353m down year on year; includes charges of £95m as a result of Covid-19 mainly reflecting increased debtor provisions. 

Final dividend suspended for 2019/20 and all dividends for 2020/21 to create capacity for value-enhancing investments and managing confidently through the Covid-19 crisis; expect to resume dividends in 2021/22 at an annual rate of 7.7 pence per share."

From a technical perspective, the stock price escaped from a symmetrical triangle pattern. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) remains capped by a horizontal resistance at 50%. The trend remains bearish. Measured down move target of the triangle pattern is set at 94p. 

Alternatively, a break above 127p would call for a reversal up trend with 138p as first target. 

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities Earnings Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Costco, Salesforce earnings & BP looks to OPEC+
Today 02:00 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: 39000 Barrier on Hold, Rebound or Drop?
Yesterday 02:22 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises but the recovery could be short -lived
Yesterday 01:54 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks could resume drop after Thursday’s reversal
Yesterday 11:52 AM
USD, yields rise into next week’s PCE inflation: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:46 AM
USD/JPY: Japanese disinflationary pressures build casting doubt over future BOJ hikes
Yesterday 12:41 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_04
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Room to Run if NVDA Earnings Beat?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 22, 2024 03:39 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 18, 2024 02:00 AM
      japan_05
      Nikkei 225, Hang Seng forecast: Tables are turning for Asia’s stock market giants
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 12, 2024 08:00 AM
        stocks_05
        Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 11, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.