BoE Action As London Looks Down The Barrel To A Lock Down

Dollar Is King

As with all currency pairs there is rarely one side to the story. Mighty dollar strength has also been responsible for the collapse of cable to the lowest level since 1985. Demand for the dollar continues to rise despite the Fed’s latest attempt to ease turmoil in money markets.







The dollar is not rising on improving prospects for the US economy. Quite the opposite. The outlook for the US economy is terrible. The latest US jobless claims report a surge in people who have been laid off in recent days. These are primarily state labour agencies as cities shut down to halt the spread of coronavirus. The data comes a day after Steve Mnuchin Treasury Secretary warned that US jobless rate could soar to 20%. Whilst usually these figures could see traders dump the buck, instead they are fueling the safe haven trade. Levels to watch

GBP/USD is trading at the top the day’s trading range, through $1.1700, although the down trend remains intact on 1 hour chart.

Immediate resistance can be seen at $1.1735 (today’s high) prior to $1.18 (50 sma) a break above this level could negate the short-term bearish trend.

On the downside support can be seen at $1.1452 (today’s low) prior to psychological levels at $1.14 and $1.1350.





A lock down of London the hub of foreign exchange trading is unprecedented territory. The impact that the lock down of the UK capital will have on the UK economy will be huge. When coronavirus broke out there were serious concerns of the supply shock that could follow. However, what is clear now is that the demand shock that the coronavirus outbreak and a London lock down will bring will be astonishing.