BoC Slashes Rates to 025

The market seems to have taken the rate cut as “catching up” to other central banks.

March 27, 2020 12:04 PM

BoC Slashes Rates to 0.25%

Yet another Central Bank holds an emergency meeting and cuts interest rates.  It seems like it was only a matter of time before the Bank of Canada (BoC) made another inter-meeting move and cut rates by 50bps from 0.75% to 0.25%, falling in line with other major central banks around the globe.  This decision followed a similar emergency rate cut of 50bps on March 13th from 1.25% to  0.75%.  In addition,  the Bank announced a Quantitative Program of its own, as well as the Commercial Paper Purchase Program (CPPP) to make sure there is liquidity in the short-term funding markets for companies to operate on a day-to-day basis.  BoC Governor Stephen Poloz said that there is room to move lower if needed, while BoC’s Wilkins added that “there are still tools in the toolkit, including easing and funding for financial instructions to lend to businesses.”  This follows along the lines of many other central banks that it will do whatever is necessary.

The USD/CAD was had gone bid on the initial headline from 1.4118 to 1.4153, however an hour later the pair was trading back near the 1.4115 level.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

On a daily timeframe, price had gapped higher on March 9th from 1.3420 to 1.3550 when Saudi Arabia announced they would begin to pump as much oil as possible after Russia said they would not join with OPEC on cutting production.  The price of crude oil began to move lower and the USD/CAD began its move higher.   The Canadian economy relies a great deal on its crude exports, therefore, the price of crude affects the value of the USD/CAD.   The pair peaked on March 19th near 1.4675 before pulling back to yesterday’s close at 1.4010, which is the 38.2% retracement from the December 31st, 2019 lows to the March 19th highs.  There is also horizontal support and big psychological support level at 1.4000.  Today, USD/CAD traded briefly below this level to 1.3988 before bulls came in and brought the pair higher.

 Source:  Tradingview, City ndex

What’s different about today’s announcement compared to previous rate cut decisions?  Notice on a 240-minute timeframe that on the previous 2 dovish BoC announcements, price went higher on the announcement and continued higher.  Although there is time left in the current candle, it is currently putting in a bearish engulfing candlestick formation, indicating a continued move lower on a 240-minute timeframe.  This tells us that traders weren’t impressed with the rate cut and may have even been expecting it.  Immediate resistance comes in a today’s highs and a downward sloping trendline near 1.4150.  Above that is horizontal near 1.4180 and then horizontal resistance once again at 1.4300.  First support is the previous mentioned 1.3988/1.4000 (on the daily timeframe).  However, below that there isn’t much until the 50% retracement of the previous mentioned move near 1.3820 and then horizontal support near 1.3700.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

Although the BoC had an emergency meeting and cut rates again today, this didn’t seem to have much of effect on the market.  If anything,  the market seems to have taken it as “catching up” to other global central banks.


Related tags: Interest rates Coronavirus USD Forex Canada Central Bank BOC

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Interest rates articles

japan_05
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips as Traders Reconsider a BOJ Hike in December
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 21, 2024 04:47 PM
    The Fed, ECB, and More Explained: Central Bank FAQs for Forex Traders
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 20, 2024 08:12 PM
      US_flag_G_Washington
      US Dollar In Focus for the Election: Rates, Stocks Set for Volatility
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 4, 2024 04:30 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        USD/JPY, USD/CHF: How one massive interest rates futures trade moved FX markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 26, 2024 12:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.