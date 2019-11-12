Bitcoin has returned to an old resistance zone as it holds inside a falling wedge, which is meant to be a bullish continuation pattern.
Latest market news
Today 10:00 AM
Today 09:19 AM
Yesterday 10:56 PM
Yesterday 10:44 PM
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Cryptocurrencies articles
November 15, 2024 08:34 AM
March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
April 27, 2023 02:08 AM