Bitcoin collapses to probe demand around key level

Bitcoin goes from how “how high can it go?” to “how low can it go?” in a matter of days. After surging to almost $20,000, the crypto currency has taken a spectacular dive ever since the CME started offering Bitcoin futures at the start of this week.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 22, 2017 10:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bitcoin goes from how “how high can it go?” to “how low can it go?” in a matter of days. After surging to almost $20,000, the crypto currency has taken a spectacular dive ever since the CME started offering Bitcoin futures at the start of this week. From its high of $19,666 on Sunday, it dropped to a low so far of $12,560 earlier this morning. Yes, that’s a $7,000+ or 36% drop in just six 6 days. In theory, Bitcoin has officially entered a bear market having dropped more than 20% from its high. Anyone complaining about the lack of volatility in the financial markets has clearly not paid attention to Bitcoin.

The volatility is going to last for a while as price discovery continues. After its parabolic-like rally, a crash was imminent and so it has proved. But this doesn’t tell you anything about where Bitcoin will be heading to next. No one knows the answer to that, but the rise of other cryptos like Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple may have dampened demand for Bitcoin. Some of these crypto currencies have faster transaction times and lower fees, and other usages, compared to Bitcoin. They are a lot cheaper, too, which may be appealing to those who missed the Bitcoin upsurge. That’s not to say, they will experience a similar rise to Bitcoin, but the potential is there. Investors may have also been put off buying Bitcoin at those elevated levels amid repeated warnings from experts about the way it had climbed near $20K. Sentiment was also hit by cyberattacks on two Bitcoin exchanges.   

But now that Bitcoin has pulled back sharply, will the dip buyers step back in or will we see an even deeper retracement first? The only way I can even attempt an answer to that question is by looking at the chart of Bitcoin, using Technical Analysis. TA is the study of mass behavioural psychologically as the collective actions of the buyers and sellers are reflected in price changes, especially around levels where price had previously found strong support or resistance. As the crypto currencies don’t respond to economic data the way traditional currencies do, this makes them even more technically-friendly. On the point, the $12700 level is very important to watch as this was the previous low prior to the rally that ultimately ended near $20k. Price briefly breached this level earlier today before rebounding. Was that a false break reversal or a break in market structure? If Bitcoin now goes on to take out the next key resistance zone between $15000 and $15800 then it would confirm that this was a false break and thus a bullish reversal signal. However, if there is acceptance below the $12700 then we could see further losses in the days to come. 

Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin Forecast: Is the Rally Losing its Steam?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
November 15, 2024 08:34 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.