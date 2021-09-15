Big move in Natural Gas Highly Correlated to USDRUB

Natural Gas has turned parabolic, look to take advantage via USD/RUB

September 15, 2021 12:11 PM

Big move in Natural Gas; Highly Correlated to USD/RUB!

Natural gas (NG)  has been on a tear lately.  On December 28th, 2020, NG put in a low of 2.238.  Since then, price is up nearly 150%, including a rise of nearly 50% alone in the past month.  Uncertainties about Russia’s ability to provide Europe with enough natural gas this winter continue, as Nord Stream 2 may be delayed by on-going concerns in Germany.  Natural Gas (and electricity prices in general) were pushed higher by a fire at a UK electricity plant, shutting it down (this raises demand for alternatives, such as Natural Gas).  In addition, throw in a hurricane and a tropical storm in the US, which shut down a liquefied natural gas plant (LNG), and BOOM, a recipe for higher prices.  True, the RSI is in overbought territory at 84.37, however RSI is not a useful indicator when price is moving parabolic.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Learn more about commodity trading opportunities.

If foreign exchange traders are looking to take advantage of this parabolic move in Natural Gas, it is best to look for currency pairs which are highly correlated to natural gas.  If you trade on a daily timeframe, look no further than USD/RUB.  Notice at the bottom of the chart above, the correlation coefficient is -0.91.  A correlation coefficient  of -1.00 means that the 2 assets move in opposite directions 100% of the time.  We look at correlation coefficients above +0.80 or below -0.80 for strong correlations.  The current reading of -0.91 between Natural Gas and USD/RUB is considered a strong negative correlation!  Therefore, traders could expect USD/RUB to move lower if Natural Gas moves higher.

*Note that the correlation coefficient compares direction, not magnitude.

Trade USD/RUB now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

On a daily timeframe, USD/RUB had ben trading in a symmetrical triangle since the pandemic highs in March 2020.  In early May 2021, price finally broke below the bottom trendline of the triangle near 74.20 and made a low of 71.55 on June 11th, before bouncing and retesting the bottom trendline of the triangle.  In doing so, price formed a smaller symmetrical triangle in early July (green).  Price broke below that triangle on August 31st  near 73.25.

 Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, after USD/RUB broke below the smaller symmetrical triangle and moved lower, it retested the bottom trendline near 73.50 on September 7th and failed.  The pair is now testing horizontal support at the September 3rd lows near 72.55.  Notice that USD/RUB formed a smaller, falling  triangle.  The target for a falling triangle is the height of the triangle added to the breakdown, which is near horizontal support from June near 71.53!  However, the pair must first break through the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the September 3rd lows to the September 8th highs, near 72.00.  Intra-day resistance is at the downward sloping trendline of the channel near 72.91, todays spike highs near 73.37, and the September 8th highs near 73.53.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Natural Gas has been moving higher since the beginning of the year, and now appears to have turned parabolic.  Because of its high negative correlation to USD/RUB, foreign exchange traders could look to take advantage of the move via this currency pair. 

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 

Related tags: RUB Commodities USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Today 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Today 10:00 AM
Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
Today 03:12 AM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
Yesterday 11:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest RUB articles

Bank notes of different currencies
What is the oldest currency in the world?
By:
Ryan Thaxton
November 17, 2022 08:39 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    European Open: The Russian ruble turns to rubble, CBR hike rates to 20 pct
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 28, 2022 06:54 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      Russia: Let’s get ready to rouble
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 22, 2022 03:03 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        Asian Open: Summit’s up (in the air)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 21, 2022 09:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.