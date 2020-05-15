Betting on a William Hill stock price recovery?
William Hill, the betting and gaming company, reported that net revenue declined 57% on year in the "Coronavirus-impacted" period from March 11 to April 28. The company said: "Furthermore, each additional month of shop closures will now lead to a reduced EBITDA impact of £12m to £15m. In light of the limited visibility regarding the nature and duration of COVID-19 related restrictions, we are withdrawing all future guidance."
From a technical perspective, the stock price has landed on its 20-day simple moving average and is posting a rebound. The bullish gap opened this morning and the long lower shadow candlestick formed yesterday should maintain a bullish bias. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is above 50% and is not overbought (<70%).
As long as 91.8p is support, the bias remains bullish with 124p and 147p as next targets.
Alternatively, a break below 91.8p would call for a reversal down trend towards 70.7p and 54p.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
