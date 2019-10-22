Bank of America bullish breakout from 10 month basing configuration

BAC bullish breakout from "Cup & Handle" where financials stocks may play a leading role in the medium-term uptrending phase of S&P 500.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2019 7:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bank of America Corp (BAC)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 30.30

Resistances: 33.00, 36.30 & 39.50/40.00

Next support: 26.60

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bullish bias above 30.30 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential upleg to retest the 05 Mar 2018 swing high area of 33.00 before targeting the next medium-term resistances at 36.30 and 39.50/40.00 next.

On the other hand, a daily close below 30.30 invalidates the bullish breakout for a choppy slide back to retest the range support of 26.60.

Key elements

  • BAC has managed to stage a bullish breakout from a 10-month bullish continuation “Cup & Handle” range configuration in place since 24 Dec 2018 low with the neckline resistance of the “Cup & Handle” now acting as a pull-back support at 30.30.
  • The “Cup & Handle” range configuration tends to indicate a potential bullish consolidation phase after a prior uptrend and a break above the “Cup & Handle” range resistance triggers the start of another up-trending phase.
  • The potential bullish exit target of the “Cup & Handle” stands at 39.50/40.00 with confluences with the upper boundary of a major ascending channel from 11 Feb 2016 low, Fibonacci expansion cluster and 15 Sep 2008 major swing high.
  • Medium-term momentum remains positive as indicated by the daily RSI oscillator which still has further room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 82.  
  • Relative strength analysis against sector (Financials) as seen from its ratio chart is suggesting further potential outperformance of BAC

Charts are from eSignal 


Related tags: Bank Stocks Shares market

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Today 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
Yesterday 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
Yesterday 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Yesterday 02:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.