Australian Balance of Trades below expectations

July Australian Balance of Trades was released at AUD 4.6 billion surplus, below 5.4 billion surplus expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 3, 2020 3:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Australian Balance of Trades below expectations

This morning, July Australian Balance of Trades was released at AUD 4.6 billion surplus, below 5.4 billion surplus expected. Meanwhile, August CommBank Services PMI was released at 49.4, above 48.8 expected.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, AUD/USD remains supported by an internal rising trend line and by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 0.7060. The nearest threshold would be set at previous overlap at 0.7510 and a second one would be set at June 2018 high at 0.7660 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: AUD Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
Another BOJ intervention may have just stole the show from the Fed
Yesterday 10:19 PM
FOMC Meeting Recap: US Dollar (DXY) Drops as Powell Feeds the Doves
Yesterday 06:59 PM
EUR/USD analysis: US dollar in focus as attention turns to FOMC and NFP
Yesterday 04:50 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls despite AMZN earnings & ahead of the Fed
Yesterday 01:18 PM
US dollar analysis: DXY faces crucial test with FOMC, NFP and PMI data ahead
Yesterday 11:30 AM
WTI Crude Oil Charts: Oil Demand vs FOMC Statement
Yesterday 11:09 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
By:
David Scutt
April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 24, 2024 02:03 AM
      aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
      AUD/USD forecast: Bullish reversal may have legs before key inflation update
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 22, 2024 10:40 PM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        AUD/USD bearish trend may be disrupted by China’s market open
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 16, 2024 12:44 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.