AUDUSD Inflation is still negative

Q2 Australian inflation rate was released at -1.9% on quarter, vs -2.0% expected.

July 29, 2020 4:51 AM
Q2 Australian inflation rate was released at -1.9% on quarter, vs -2.0% expected. See the key AUD/USD levels in this video !


