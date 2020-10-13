September Balance of Trades in China fell to 37 billion dollars surplus, below 60 billion dollars surplus expected. China is a key Trade partner for Australia. See the key AUD/USD levels in this video !
Latest market news
Today 03:17 AM
Yesterday 11:51 PM
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Yesterday 07:23 PM
Yesterday 03:16 PM
Yesterday 02:12 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest AUD articles
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
April 24, 2024 02:03 AM