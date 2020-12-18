AUDUSD bullish momentum likely to continue

Yesterday, official data showed that Australia's jobless rate improved to 6.8% in November.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 18, 2020 3:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD bullish momentum likely to continue

Yesterday, official data showed that Australia's jobless rate improved to 6.8% in November (7.0% expected) with an addition of 90,000 jobs (+40,000 jobs expected). 

AUD/USD remains in a strong up trend and is supported by the rising 20MA currently at 0.746 (first support level). The RSI is highly overbought but doesn't show any reversal signal. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening Long positions above the horizontal support at 0.7335 with Fibonacci projection targets at 0.768 and 0.7815. Alternatively, a break below 0.7335 would call for a down move towards 0.722 and 0.709.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: AUD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
January 26, 2024 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
January 26, 2024 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
January 26, 2024 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 26, 2024 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
By:
David Scutt
January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
      aus_08
      AUD monthly wrap: November 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 1, 2023 04:07 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 24, 2023 02:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.