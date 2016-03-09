AUD USD The biggest bullish breakout that no one s talking about

As I return to the desk after a much-needed vacation, I’m struck by the big risk-on move markets have seen over the last couple of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 9, 2016 2:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As I return to the desk after a much-needed vacation, I’m struck by the big risk-on move markets have seen over the last couple of weeks: US equities are up nearly 10% from the mid-February lows, Oil prices (WTI) have surged by over 40% in the last month, and the (relatively) high-yielding currencies have seen strong bullish moves of their own. While the economic data of late has been mixed, prominently featuring a strong US jobs report on Friday and a shockingly weak Chinese trade balance figure in yesterday’s Asian session, investor sentiment has nonetheless improved markedly.

In the FX market, one of the biggest moves (both in terms of absolute pips and significance) has emerged in AUD/USD. After collapsing from above parity in 2013, the pair carved out a 500-pip range from .6900 to .7400 over the last six months. Last month, the unit broke above its 16-month bearish trend line near .7200, and after last week’s big bullish move, the pair is trading at an 8-month high for the first time in years. As the weekly chart below shows, both the MACD and RSI indicators are trending higher after forming triple bullish divergences, a strong sign that the long-term momentum is shifting in favor of the bulls.

audusdweekly3-9-2016 9-16-29 AM

Zooming in to the daily chart puts last week’s big breakout into better perspective. AUD/USD has seemingly established itself solidly above previous resistance at the .7400 handle; moving forward, this level could now provide any support on near-term dips. With the MACD trending solidly higher above both its signal line and the “0” level, it’s clear that the medium-term momentum is pointing higher, though the overbought reading in the daily RSI indicator, not to mention the still downward-trending 200-day MA, suggests that some near-term consolidation would be healthy for Aussie bulls.

Moving forward, higher rates will be favored as long as AUD/USD remains above .7400. To the topside, there’s not much in the way of meaningful long-term resistance nearby. As the weekly chart (above) shows, the next Fibonacci retracement level sits near .7850, and beyond that the .8000 handle could draw bulls’ attention.

audusddaily3-9-2016 9-15-50 AM

Related tags: AUD/USD MACD Technical Analysis Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2025 09:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.